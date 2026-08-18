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Is anyone else tired of reading about the intricate distinctions among capitalism, democratic socialism, socialism and communism? If so let’s address raw politics.

The official platform of the Democratic Socialist of America calls for abolishing the Senate, abolishing the Electoral College, and replacing the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress. I think this is a bad idea.

The 2025 Heritage Foundation’s vision for conservative government has been disparaged in countless LTEs since its publication. I support well over 50% of what they want to accomplish and nowhere do I read that they want to nuke our Constitution to achieve its goals.

Which side are you on?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side