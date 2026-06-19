Prefer us on Google Learn More

CNN is the worst possible source for major network news, less FOX and MSNBC.

They all select stories that sing their agendas songs and reward their viewers with what they want to hear. They get away with this because most viewers are political bottom dwellers who have little time and more pressing plights, so feeding their presumptuousness works.

It isn’t novel or clever. The knowledge that people disconnect if you say something they do not like has been the feticide of TV news and democracy for years.

It is an in-your-face fact: Today’s major news networks like CNN, MSNBC and particularly FOX emphasize negative news that supports their self-obsessive agendas!

If old enough, you would recall the news that was Cronkite, Huntley, Brinkley, Reasoner, Chancellor, Murrow and such. That was largely pre-opinionated news. Now it is all opinionated commentary with selected supportive stories designed to catch us monkeys, train us, and release us to bang the crap they've stuffed us

Richard Kimball

Midtown