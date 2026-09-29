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$1.2B for housing in Arizona.! Where can first time home buyers sign up?

How many will be incarcerated in the new Arizona $1.2B DHS detention warehouse and how many human beings are and will be held in the $7.3 B program passed by Representative Juan Ciscomante and the Republicans?

How many tax paying workers have been and will be rounded up, destroying their families? What is the annual cost to maintain this inhumane program ? What is the plan?

Why is the our best use of our resources and of those human beings held captive?

How long will we ignore what is happening to the "other?"

How many homes could be built in Arizona with $1.2B?

Melvin Cohen

Midtown