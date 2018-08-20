I wish the U.S. was as objective about our policies as Switzerland, land of 100s of referenda. Take the objective truth of Sen. Bernie Sander's Medicaid-for-All bill: facts, facts, facts; it's better, because it's cheaper and has better health outcomes. The roadblock: listen to Bernie. "Needless to say, there is huge opposition to this legislation from the powerful special interests that profit from the current wasteful system. The insurance companies, the drug companies, Wall Street, and the Koch brothers, will undoubtedly spend billions on lobbying campaigns with contributions and television ads to defeat Medicare for all."
We all lose, courtesy of Citizens United. Money buys politicians. And politicians vote/or don't vote for Sander's bill. Corporate profits rather than the public good, the national interest, is why the good life in the good ole U S of A is trumped by Trump and his moneyed friends.
Mansur Johnson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.