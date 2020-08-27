Fitz's Opinion: Free my friend, Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

On Thursday I learned heartbreaking news about a very dear friend who draws cartoons a world away in Amman, Jordan. Emad Hajjaj, a brilliant cartoonist, and an utterly charming man, was arrested Wednesday. He faces 5-years in prison for a cartoon described as a ”cyber crime” that “insulted another Arab country”.

Emad’s cartoon questioned Israel’s rapprochement with the United Arab Emirates, depicting an Israeli dove soiling the face of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed of the U. A. E..

Daryl Cagle, who syndicates Emad’s cartoons writes,”Emad’s drawing shows that Israel has embarrassed Mohamed bin Zayed by blocking the sale of F-35s after UAE agreed to the peace deal.”

Emad Hajjaj and I became good friends in Mexico City. Our world view and sense of humor are similar. We spent much of the Paris Cartooning Forum, and the St.Just-le-Martel satire festival together. Emad’s wife Lena and my wife Ellen became good friends on that excursion. We have kept our friendship alive with Skype and texts. Emad has a boy my son Matt’s age. We have no clue what will happen to his family.