Hello from the Star's new opinion desk apprentice

Hello, Tucson,
My name is Katya Mendoza and I am the new opinion desk apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.
I am a graduate student in the journalism program at the University of Arizona and have recently tested positive for senioritis, as I am preparing to graduate this upcoming spring.
I am a Tucson native, having lived here for all of my 27 years. I graduated from Catalina Foothills High School in 2013 and from the University of Arizona in 2017, where I earned a bachelor of arts in English and creative writing.
I am a desert critter at heart, in love with the dry heat, all things cacti and of course the sunsets. To live in the unforgiving Sonoran Desert is to acquire a special kind of resiliency.
When I’m not doing journalism you may find me bartending part time. I have worked in the hospitality industry for the past seven years and I have been so humbled by the hard work and effort it takes to truly provide guests with a “chef’s kiss” experience. (Please respect and tip your server always.)
You may have seen a few of my bylines floating throughout the Star’s pages these past couple of years.
During Season 1 of the pandemic, I wrote about the exorbitant student loan debt crisis, and later that spring, a local hat designer’s Tucson-inspired collection.
This past semester, I worked under Patty Machelor on the metro desk for the Star covering social issues throughout the Tucson area, such as an after-school leadership program for young women; the mental health of doctors-in-training amid the pandemic; and most recently a Los Angeles-based artist’s first solo exhibition at the Tucson Museum of Art.
I also got the chance to get personal in writing about my experience being adopted.
In my time here on the opinion desk, I hope to write extensively about the tornado of misinformation that is sweeping across the country, as well as the unvaxxed, book-banning and Joe Rogan.
You can reach me at starapprentice@tucson.com. Thank you for your time and consideration, and I look forward to hearing from you.
