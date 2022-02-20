 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hello from the Star's new opinion desk apprentice

Hello from the Star's new opinion desk apprentice

Hello, Tucson,

My name is Katya Mendoza and I am the new opinion desk apprentice at the Arizona Daily Star.

I am a graduate student in the journalism program at the University of Arizona and have recently tested positive for senioritis, as I am preparing to graduate this upcoming spring.

I am a Tucson native, having lived here for all of my 27 years. I graduated from Catalina Foothills High School in 2013 and from the University of Arizona in 2017, where I earned a bachelor of arts in English and creative writing.

I am a desert critter at heart, in love with the dry heat, all things cacti and of course the sunsets. To live in the unforgiving Sonoran Desert is to acquire a special kind of resiliency.

When I’m not doing journalism you may find me bartending part time. I have worked in the hospitality industry for the past seven years and I have been so humbled by the hard work and effort it takes to truly provide guests with a “chef’s kiss” experience. (Please respect and tip your server always.)

You may have seen a few of my bylines floating throughout the Star’s pages these past couple of years.

During Season 1 of the pandemic, I wrote about the exorbitant student loan debt crisis, and later that spring, a local hat designer’s Tucson-inspired collection.

This past semester, I worked under Patty Machelor on the metro desk for the Star covering social issues throughout the Tucson area, such as an after-school leadership program for young women; the mental health of doctors-in-training amid the pandemic; and most recently a Los Angeles-based artist’s first solo exhibition at the Tucson Museum of Art.

I also got the chance to get personal in writing about my experience being adopted.

In my time here on the opinion desk, I hope to write extensively about the tornado of misinformation that is sweeping across the country, as well as the unvaxxed, book-banning and Joe Rogan.

You can reach me at starapprentice@tucson.com. Thank you for your time and consideration, and I look forward to hearing from you.

Katya Mendoza

Mendoza

Katya Mendoza is a graduate student in journalism at the University of Arizona.

New cartoonists in the opinion pages

You may have noticed a few new cartoonists in the opinion pages in recent days.

The Washington Post is winding down its syndicated cartoon service, which means the Star soon will no longer have access to Lisa Benson cartoons. Over the next few weeks, we are trying out Cagle Cartoons, a newspaper syndicate that includes dozens of cartoonists and columnists. We're excited to introduce fresh new perspectives among our cartoonists, including some with a more conservative viewpoint and some from other countries.

You can still count on seeing cartoons from the Star's David Fitzsimmons, as well as cartoons submitted by Star readers.  

Let us know what you think about the new cartoons by sending an email to Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com or submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Proposed bills would harm Arizonan transgender youth and their families
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Proposed bills would harm Arizonan transgender youth and their families

OPINION: "Supportive, competent care for transgender youth is life saving and necessary. I have spent many nights worried and afraid about what this legislation will mean for my son. The discrimination my son has faced in his short life has been heartbreaking; we need our community members, family, and friends to really understand what is at stake," writes Tucsonan Lizette Trujillo. 

Local Opinion: Tucson officials spent tax money well
Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Tucson officials spent tax money well

OPINION: "The track record for the city manager's office, TPD and TFD has been exemplary in managing the implementation of the voters' will. As eyewitnesses to the strength of our local governmental structure and its response to a voter-directed allocation of monies, we respectfully urge you to look favorably on the ballot proposal appearing in May 2022," write Andy Townsend and Margarita Bernal, members of Tucson's Public Safety Tax Oversight Commission.

Arizona Opinion: Critical past, critical future: Undocumented youth’s last shot
Local Editorials and Opinion

Arizona Opinion: Critical past, critical future: Undocumented youth’s last shot

OPINION: "As a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) immigrant and a homeowner, I have paid taxes since I started earning an income in Arizona, 10 years ago. Nonetheless, I am barred from a pathway to citizenship, in-state tuition for colleges, and voting for who can best represent me in our state Legislature and in Congress. If I could vote, I would support SCR1044 not because it is what most Arizonans want, but because being critical of our state’s history will allow us to make better, balanced and fearless decisions," writes Oscar Hernandez Ortiz, a former public school teacher. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: Desalinating Sea of Cortez is the wrong path

OPINION: "We believe there are far less expensive, and less environmentally threatening ways to capture 200,000 acre-feet of water annually in Arizona. These include banning grass lawns in this desert environment, requiring golf courses to use only gray water, more efficient capture of rainwater to recharge water tables, shifting away from water-bingeing crops like cotton and alfalfa in Arizona, and numerous other simple, proven practices," write Richard C. Brusca and Omar Vidal, longtime researchers of the Sea of Cortez. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News