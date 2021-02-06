Letters to the Editor, Feb. 6

Another satisfied vaccine customer
Two days ago, we set out to get our first COVID-19 vaccine shots at Tucson Medical Center’s drive-by site, not knowing quite what to expect. We were just so impressed with the physical layout of the site as well as all the employees we came in contact with.
The employees were all friendly and efficient, and the two automobile lines kept moving, slowly but surely. Thank you, TMC, for providing a pleasant and painless COVID-19 vaccination site.
Lee and Barbara Beach
East side
Cancel culture is real; the GOP uses it in AZ
Proof of loyalty to one leader is a feature of totalitarian countries like North Korea, not democracies like ours. But here we have a Republican Party demanding loyalty to one man, Donald Trump, and requiring its members to march in lockstep on every other issue, no matter how contrary it might be to an individual Republican man or woman’s conscience.
Censuring Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain reflects how close-minded the party has become. It wasn’t always this way; Republicans used to have a wide range of positions on the issues of the day. Now, individualism within the party is no longer tolerated. Talk about cancel culture.
Sherry Jones
East side
Republican censure is pure silliness
In Arizona right now, we have a raging pandemic, there is not enough vaccine and our vaccination reservation system is overwhelmed. In other words, we have a public-health crisis of enormous proportions. And what is our state GOP doing? It is busy censuring Gov. Ducey, Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake for defending our election process and our constitution instead of showing loyalty to Donald Trump in his effort to steal the election. Really?
This is what they are spending their time on? They should be ashamed of themselves. With all the economic and health problems we are facing at the moment, this is their main concern?
Dale Charkow
Foothills
GOP bill in Legislature induces spit take
Re: the Jan. 30 article “Proposed law would let Legislature overturn presidential election results.”
I’m sure I had the same double-take reaction to the above headline as did everyone else who saw the Tucson section in today’s paper. After reading the headline again, I thought that this can’t be serious. No. No way. Has Rep. Shawnna Bolick, Republican of Phoenix, taken total leave of her senses?
Or maybe the power has gone to her head and she has forgotten all about the Constitution? In any case, I trust the rest of our legislators to relegate this proposed bill to the nearest trash can and to get on with the serious work of legislating for all Arizonans.
Aston Bloom
East side
Let’s keep an eye on that hawk
Re: the Jan. 30 article “Injured hawk recovering after a Tucson man rescued it along rainy Interstate 10.”
A big heart-warmed thank you to Mr. Chris Hatfield for rescuing a badly injured red-tailed hawk from the middle of Interstate 10. Not many people would have attempted this truly amazing rescue. What a kind man to risk personal injury to save this big girl.
I found it especially interesting that she never attempted to escape his vehicle or that she never panicked on his dining room table. Somehow, she knew he was helping her. These beautiful predators are amazing and an essential part of our fragile desert ecosystem.
And they’re smart. Very smart. Thanks also to Mr. Henry Brean for bringing this story to us amidst all of the negative news circulating daily. I hope you’ll keep us posted on her progress.
Terri Francino
Vail
Kinzinger needs more support
Kudos to Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger for his thoughtful stance about the future of the Republican Party. He voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump in the House, resulting in censure and condemnation from his party. Nine other Republican representatives voted for impeachment, but Kinzinger alone has continued the effort to sever the hypocritical alliance with Trump.
Voters should contact their senators and representatives, urging support for Kinzinger and a return to the earlier bipartisan condemnation of Trump’s role in the Capitol insurrection. The result: relegating Donald Trump to the fringe where he belongs.
Roger Shanley
East side
Food for thought
A friend of mine recently commented to me that she wished the COVID-19 relief money could be given only to those in need. I have a different take. If you can use the relief money to survive, please do. If you don’t need the money, consider using it to help others.
Helping others is a way of feeding your soul. During this anxious time in our country, we could all use a little nourishment for our souls.
Chris Childress-Sebba
Northwest side
Stop and rethink zoo expansion
Re: the Jan. 31 article “Reid Park supporters: Zoo expansion should halt for now.”
Studies have indicated that a nearby urban park is associated with the same mental health benefit as decreasing local unemployment rates by two percentage points. Often imagined as “empty space,” local parks actually fill a major role in maintaining public health, especially during this pandemic.
When the city of Tucson decided to privatize a beloved area of Reid Park to expand the zoo facilities, those who benefited from this public-health resource appear to have been ignored. Over 22,000 residents are now protesting this taking of public space, which means that any outreach endeavor that may have taken place during the planning phase failed to reach a significant proportion of Tucson’s population.
I think we can all agree that the zoo is an important Tucson amenity, but surely there must be other design options for the planned expansion. It’s time to stop and rethink a plan that is so harmful to the larger community.
Helen Erickson
Midtown