Letters to the Editor

Congress fails to focus on the important things
The first three actions in the Capital Link congressional report were about President Trump, like there is nothing more important? Overlooked priorities were: Legislation for immigration reform; financial and policing aid to countries that the refugees are fleeing; and renewed efforts to resolve DACA recipients.
Sanctions/action on Iran, which has exceeded uranium enrichment levels, pirated a British ship, attempted to blow up a Japanese ship, shot down a U.S. drone and violated the airspace of a U.S. warship.
Sanctions or additional tariffs on China, which has over 1 million people in “reeducation centers”; continues to steal intellectual property, violate patent laws, manipulate currency, ignore pollution standards and dump heavy metals and pesticides into our oceans; and continues to attempt to steal areas in the South China Sea with military incursions.
No, Congress would rather spend time interpreting tweets. I give them an “F.” Vote them out.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Congress’ health plan should be accessible to all
Everyone should have access to high quality, affordable health care that, regardless of their ailment, will not bankrupt them or refuse them treatment. Shouldn’t the people of this country get the same quality health care their elected representatives get? Why doesn’t every state have the same range of health plans that are available to members of Congress?
Needless to say, this doesn’t have to do with state’s rights. This is not a partisan issue. If the members of Congress try to say it is, then they should be comfortable being required to get whatever insurance is available to everyone else in their own states.
I guarantee we’d see a change in insurance availability in many states were this to occur. Furthermore, without the sweetheart plans they are used to, perhaps this would force them to see what most American put up with. They need to do something about the poorly regulated, broken system we have. They can start by requiring financial transparency in the health care industry.
Henry Wallace
Foothills
Let people make own choices on health care
Re: the July 21 letter “Letter writer mistakes liberalism for socialism’”
The letter writer allows hubris to distort his definitions. Liberals do “what is best” for people, whether they want it or not. Conservatives allow people to do what is best for themselves. I will take Social Security and Medicare because I was forced to pay for it against my will, and I want my money back.
I have my own affordable health care that suits my needs in spite of the Affordable Care Act trying to make it illegal for me to do so. Unlike some people, I actually get to keep my doctor, in spite of attempts to the contrary.
Socialism, liberalism, condescending sense of superiority, the result is much the same.
William Werries
Marana
Experience Ayn Rand’s nonsense for yourself
Re: the July 17 letter “Reading Rand will show you a diversity of ideas.”
I’ve noticed recent letters referencing author Ayn Rand, including an acolyte who recommends reading her writings.
I wholeheartedly agree. Every literate individual should be able to experience Rand for themselves, churning through maybe 25 pages of her puerile, turgid, strawman claptrap before puking on their shirt.
As for her self-declared status as a philosopher responsible for something called “objectivism, well, it takes more than advocating for a warmed-over version of a discredited economic policy (known as “begger thy neighbor”) as the basis of all human interaction to actually qualify as a legitimate philosophy.
Gary Susko
Midtown
Debt hits $22 trillion, and most just yawn
I read with a yawn that the national debt hit $22 trillion. I didn’t understand the national debt, but just a little research indicates the national debt is 4.4% of GDP. The debt has increased by 653% since 1989. But so what? Just print more money. Then what happens? The best guess is: As the debt-to-GDP ratio increases, debt holders could demand larger interest payments. They want compensation for an increased risk that won’t be repaid. Diminished demand for U.S. Treasury’s would further increase interest rates. The dollar is devalued and the economy slows, maybe goes into recession, or worse.
I think that is our future unless we wake up. The solution for what appears as an inevitable crisis will not be easy for any of us.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
McConnell is enabling rogue states like Russia
Mitch McConnell tabled two bills that would have provided funds to protect the security of our elections. No votes can be taken on anything if he does not allow bills to come to the floor.
McConnell is deliberately enabling the Russian troll farms, directed by Vladimir Putin, to hack into our voting software nationwide and change the results of our elections to suit the Russian goal of destabilizing our democracy.
The same thing is being directed toward the UK and other countries from bad actors worldwide.
McConnell is blinded by greed and power. He is wrecking our election security and gleefully letting our democracy slip away.
Fran Gordon
Green Valley
Focus on message, not the messenger
Critiques of Robert Mueller’s testimony are more a reflection of the deficits and judgments of his listeners than the acumen of Mueller. The comprehensive, thorough and circumspect report presented by the investigative team he assembled speaks for itself and provides a road map of next steps to be delegated to Congress in the pursuit of justice and democracy.
To diminish or deflect from the power of the report and its warnings by focusing on Mueller’s past performances disempowers us and puts the focus in the wrong place. Mueller is well aware of his stamina and communicated that clearly to those of us who would not take heed. Because we are a populace that requires a performance to get the message rather than read and digest a report for ourselves, we insisted that Mueller be put on the stand.
We need to step into the present, let go of past images and expectations and empower Congress to take action now.
Marcia Leiser Zaccaria
Foothills
Let us welcome the strangers
When I was a student and au pair in Austria over 40 years ago, I heard the term “auslander.” I understood it to mean “outsider.” While learning German, the expression “heraus mit dir” was especially harsh-sounding. Every time I hear “get out of here” or “get out of this country,” I cringe. I knew what it was like to be a stranger in a strange land.
When people want their country to remain “pure,” ignorant rhetoric is used to ostracize the newest arrivals. The chants I hear now are reminiscent of old times and should be a concern. Remember, the only group that can claim ownership to this land are the Native Americans. We descended on them like a plague.
How would you react to “Get out, you Germans, Italians, Polish, French, Hungarian, Irish, etc.?”
What makes America is the common need for home and a willingness to welcome the stranger.
Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for more, to breathe freedom at the welcome border.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Stricter rules needed regarding food stamps
Re: the July 26 article “30,000 Arizonans could lose food stamps under Trump proposal, analysis finds.”
I am all for helping those who need help, but this is one program that has been abused by people who don’t need food stamps. I have been in line when a young healthy man has pulled out his card to buy junk food. It makes me very upset when I see this, while people I know are denied the help they so desperately need. Therefore, I say yes to a stricter rules.
Jose Rendier
South side
Don’t people know we have a water shortage?
Developers are building out to Tucson’s western mountains. Each house will be given a straw for sucking up the water deep into the earth, leaving it dry. Hello!?
Meanwhile, the millennials are shunning Tucson because they believe in climate change and they see ever-diminishing water levels in Lake Mead. How long until Tucson has no water? Knock knock! Anybody home?
Diane Stephenson
Foothills