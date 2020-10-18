Letters to the Editor

Barrett should
not be confirmed
Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema should uphold the will of the majority of Arizonans and refuse to vote for the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States. As reflected overwhelmingly in polling, the people of this state want this seat held open until after the results of the election are known. I am hopeful that Arizonans are renewed in their resolve to hold our elected officials responsible moving forward, meaning that if our senators do not reflect the will of the people in their actions, we will not vote to retain them in office.
Arizona is unique in our tradition of independence, and we expect that tradition to continue. We do not approve fealty to either major party in our representation and take seriously the duty to uphold the health of our democracy.
Kimberly Fenner
Midtown
Vote yes
on Prop. 207
Kudos to the Star Editorial Board for urging voters to say “yes” to Proposition 207.
Legalization does not create the marijuana market; this market already exists and it is widespread in Arizona. Only under a policy of legalization can regulators impose common-sense controls with respect to who may legally engage in licensed marijuana commerce, as well as where, when and how this commerce takes place. Only via legalization can state or local governments tax commercial and retail cannabis transactions and reinvest these dollars back into Arizona’s communities.
To date, 11 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized cannabis for adult use. None of these states have ever repealed or even rolled back their policies. In short, these legalization laws are operating largely as voters intended and in a manner that the public finds preferable to criminal prohibition.
Proposition 207 will disrupt the illicit market, end low-level marijuana arrests, create jobs and new revenue. A “yes” vote is the right vote for Arizona.
Paul Armentano, deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws
Downtown
Freedom prevails when you vote
“We the people” are coming out in droves, determined to make our individual votes count in spite of the numbers and types of deterrents that have made their way into our 2020 election process.
The freedom to vote has been greatly hindered but not yet taken away. It is with our votes that we resoundingly express our determination to have our Constitution prevail as our law of the land.
By the looks of the long lines, the length of time being up to 10 hours to get to vote, we prove to those set out to destroy our democracy: not on our watch. True, the final results are not in nor is the transition into new leadership free from challenge, but the renewed signs of people getting involved in our democracy by getting out to vote shows our present leaders and the world that the majority of us will retain our government under our Constitution.
Cathey Langione
Marana
Pedestrians need
to wear bright clothing
There have been several pedestrian accidents and some deaths in Pima County.
Whenever I drive around town after dark, most, if not all people, seem to be wearing dark, even black clothing. This makes it hard for automobile drivers to see them. I do not understand the preference for dark clothing at night.
It would be much better to wear some reflective clothing, even using some night blinking lights on their backs.
I hope this suggestion makes the night walkers aware of the risks they are taking, and minimize them by wearing reflective clothing. Save your lives.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
