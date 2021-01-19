Letters to the Editor

Ever forward, ‘wagons ho!’
We must move on, to find peace, unity, health and hope. I pray that we all, as a nation, can find the common goals of safety, sanity, truth, justice and sincerity toward our fellow man.
We must sow and grow the seeds of decency, respect, pride and honor in ourselves and in each other as well as in the laws of our democracy. Our country and our future depend on setting these examples for all future generations.
Humbly, I pray for this new administration to have our support and our confidence so that we can overcome all obstacles by putting forth everything that we can give of our great American strength and fortitude.
Janice Campos
Foothills
A one-word resolution
For the next four years, one word: Honesty.
Bob Snow
Southeast side
What the next four years could hold
What I would like to see in the next four years is a heightened sense of awareness of each other and the issues humanity faces. Normally, I’m a “glass half full” kind of person, but that’s not good enough anymore. We are a unique species and I have faith that we will find common ground, but only with good leadership, something I am looking forward to with the next administration.
Yes, I want normality like everyone else; to see and hug my adult children; to travel; to go to the mall, the movie theater and the grocery store without fear; to preserve our health the best that we can.
But even that pales in comparison to the need to understand our fellow man and what we can accomplish together. The next four years give us that hope.
Laura Steele
Northwest side
Looking toward the future
Like most of my fellow citizens, I look forward to what the incoming administration will be doing; and how they will cope with the tangles the outgoing administration and Congress has left them.
A few weeks ago, I sat down and came up with a list of my expectations. Let me share them with my fellow readers:
- I expect real experience and expertise in the government.
- I expect honesty.
- I expect “creative federalism.”
- I expect a measured approach to rollbacks of the prior administration’s actions and behaviors.
- I expect an ambitious legislative agenda.
- I expect strong efforts to regain credibility with our world-wide allies.
- I expect a blunt approach to Russia.
- I expect a measured approach to the Middle East and to China.
Each of these bullet points deserve an op-ed column of their own, and I am mindful of my limitations.
Taken together, they are signs of a return to the responsible governance of our republic.
Paul Waugaman
East side
A checklist
for a better future
1. Return to normalcy with businesses opening and employees back to work, with no threat of a virus that crippled the economy and affected millions.
2. A government that works for the people instead of a corporate, interests-first policy.
3. Campaign finance reform that takes special interest and corporate donations out of politics.
4. Elimination of lobbyist organizations, unless they are for programs that benefit all citizens.
5. Term limits for the House and Senate to eliminate the 90% to 95% incumbents returning to Congress every election.
6. Reviewing the self-discipline procedures currently practiced in Congress.
7. Less power in the hands of the Speaker of the House regarding personal decisions on bills and legislation.
8. Line item veto to eliminate expensive and wasteful spending.
9. Balanced budgets.
10. A Congress that works together to accomplish the above.
Charles Nedrow
Northwest side
A pessimist’s view
of what will happen
The next four years will be exciting times for me and my family.
I am bracing for a dramatic increase in my federal tax obligation. The financial impact will be exacerbated by paying for expensive private education for grandchildren, since charter schools and voucher programs will be shut down and I expect a knock on my church door by the taxman.
The next four years will also be exciting times for my country.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
The qualities
we need in a leader
I expect and hope that the world will be different.
Like others, I want a return to the “golden days of yesteryear.” A country where the president communicates with and through his employees and appointees, meets with national and foreign leaders as equal human beings and travels to the states and other countries where he is greeted with respect.
A person who reaches out to those in this country who are suffering, welcomes both his enemies and friends to engage with him in dialogue and wants to improve the lot of all Americans. I hope this person recognizes that there have been inequities in life which can be remedied, treats both men and women as valuable assets to this country, respects and adheres to the Constitution, laughs, pets his dogs and cat and loves America and his wife, not in that order.
Marilyn Pollow
East side
A cult of personality holding us back
It will take some time before the divisiveness in this country will diminish since a large cult of angry conservative citizens will remain after Jan. 20.
I would like to believe that Joe Biden will bring people together and help unite America, however, resistance from a spineless Congress and possibly a new competitor to Fox News will sabotage the new president’s efforts.
In such a complicated world, people want to hang onto a simple life and what could be simpler than remaining in a political cult that fuels their bitterness?
Things will only improve when cult leaders are eliminated through criminal prosecution in court or disappear after a business trip to someplace without a U.S. extradition treaty, such as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Once people are left with no one to follow, then the America we remember will return.
Owen Rentfro
Midtown
A trickle-down policy that works
Joe Biden’s character and solid, consistent leadership qualities will stand out as he moves to unite our country. An important component of our democracy is respect. This attribute will shine in his administration during the next four years; order will emerge out of chaos.
Get ready to witness total respect for all of our laws and the checks and balances of our government. The executive branch will respect the importance of independence in the judicial and legislative branches. The administration will respect the expertise of science in developing policies in all aspects of government.
Priorities will include bringing order to the handling of the pandemic and the negative economic effects it has wrought on society. There will be respect for truth and integrity in handling racial and sexual equality, humane immigration practices, climate change and foreign policy.
Get ready for this respect to filter down to us in Tucson. This will be good.
Melba Cope
Marana
It’s time to protect nature again
I want things done and undone.
The border wall was bulldozed across the desert wilderness, through national parks and monuments, through land sacred to Native Americans, blocking rivers, damaging and draining springs to make concrete and blocking wildlife movements. It is ugly and ineffective, and construction should be stopped and the wall torn down.
If that can’t be done, then wildlife passages must be created to allow wildlife to move through the wall.
Employ 21st century technology to police the border.
On a national level, we must reinstate and reinforce the numerous environmental laws and regulations recently relaxed such as clean air and water standards and protections provided by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and prohibit destructive oil extraction. Environmental regulations protect nature, the earth and us.
Climate change continues to pose a threat to life as we know it; acknowledge it and act to save the planet.
We will each save the Earth, one slice of desert at a time. Protect what we have.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
Civic education crucial over the next four years
“A democracy must be reborn anew every generation, and education is its midwife.” – John Dewey
Many educators across the U.S. are reconsidering how to teach civic education in our K-12 schools, colleges and universities. It is clear that youth and adults alike need:
- To hear an unambiguous message about the critical importance of voting in a participatory democracy and a clear understanding of the electoral process.
- To know the provisions of the First Amendment and be able to make a distinction between free speech and hate speech.
- To know how to engage in civil dialogue and learn to have respectful conversations about controversial topics.
- To learn multiple ways to positively and nonviolently enact change in classrooms, schools and communities.
It is my fervent hope that civic education for youth and adults alike will lead to a national electoral process that honors the votes of all citizens and is characterized by confidence and trust in our democratic process.
Judi Moreillon
Northeast side
A not-so-nice future in store
My predictions for the next four years. Economic stagnation and civil unrest as the left and right take to the streets. Pelosi-led Democrats will try every trick to turn our country into a one-party state, just like China. China will overtake the U.S. militarily and economically. President Kamala Harris will send the Chinese Communist Party a congratulatory note (and ask for campaign contributions).
Former President Joe Biden, ousted in a 25th Amendment coup by his “diverse” cabinet, rests in a Delaware assisted-care facility. In 2022, the country comes to its senses and overwhelmingly elects a Republican Congress who immediately impeaches Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for treason.
AOC, in a fit of pique, emigrates to Cuba. The pendulum swings back and “wokeness,” BLM and antifas are totally discredited. Google, Twitter and Facebook go bankrupt. Their owners and employees start a cult in Guyana and order a years supply of Kool-Aid. Let’s hope.
Thomas McClure
West side