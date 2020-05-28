Letters to the Editor

Biden would kneecap
our crippled economy
Joe Biden’s economic policies would be disaster post COVID-19.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic where America has lost almost 40 million jobs and recorded double-digit unemployment, Joe Biden is out there saying he would reverse parts of the Trump tax cuts. Specifically increasing the corporate tax rate from its current 21%, in alignment with the Democrat-Socialist European Union, to 28%. (China is at 25%). That would be a disaster for our now struggling economy.
Additionally, Biden has proposed carbon taxes on some domestic manufacturing and on countries exporting certain products to America. Again, that would be disastrous to our crippled economy.
Trump took us from a stagnated blase economy under Obama/Biden and turned it into a robust economy with federal tax cuts for most people, record low unemployment rates for women, Hispanics, African Americans; increased wage growth and great jobs numbers. Trump successfully renegotiated and negotiated trade deals with Canada, Mexico, the European Union, and China. All for the long term economic benefit of America and its workers. Biden’s policies would stagnate our economy.
Aida Reed
Midtown
Republicans can do
better than Trump
Re: the May 26 letter “Dems can do better than Biden.”
I suggest the letter writer substitute the Republican Party and Trump for the Democratic Party and Obama/Biden. Trump reveres dictators and goes around the world bashing Americans and our allies. Trump targets anyone who disagrees with him and contradicts scientists on a daily basis. He has hired his children with no political experience to “guide” him through the pandemic and world affairs.
I believe and hope that the Republicans would find a more patriotic, loyal and above all honest individual to represent the party rather than Trump and his family.
Jean Getek
Foothills
Did Trump skip
kindergarten?
Our president often calls people who criticize him as “Never Trumpers.” I would agree this is unfair and shortsighted and have a simple formula for us to become his biggest fans; stop lying, calling people names, and bragging about yourself; admit your mistakes, share your toys with the less fortunate, and do unto others as you would have them do unto you. This is what we teach our children in kindergarten and what most of us look for in a national leader.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Lockdown itself a source of misery and death
It is time to look at the whole picture of this virus. As an example if you go to the hospital with a heart problem, your heart doctor will work to fix your heart. If his solution causes a stroke and you die, that is not his fault because he fixed your heart. Likewise the virus experts only worry about deaths caused by the virus. We need experts who worry about the deaths caused by the lockdown. If the deaths caused by the lockdown exceed the deaths caused by the virus, then we need to do away with the lockdown.
Arthur Denny
Northeast side
Finally, we hear from McSally
It seems that the only time we hear from Sen. Martha McSally is when her job is on the line. She has not made much of an effort to communicate with her constituents. Her current campaign ads border on the inane and offer far too little much too late.
Mind you, the people of Arizona did not elect her two years ago. She had to call in a marker from Doug Ducey to temporarily place her into an office where she can shamelessly promote herself and take up space in congress.
She has made her legacy on of what she has done in the past in the U.S. Air Force. She reminds us of this ad nauseam.
It is not where we’ve been or what we have done that defines us. What is important is where we are going and the legacy that we leave.
As elections near, Martha, please wave goodbye and fly into the sunset. I am certain you’ll remind us that you are piloting the plane.
Mark De Grofft
Northeast side
Wearing a mask
is not that hard
I wear a mask in public and keep recommended social distance. While shopping recently, I waited for an unmasked man and masked female companion to leave the area of the items I needed. The woman eventually picked her item and moved away. A man wearing a mask passed me toward the unmasked man. They knew each other and exchanged pleasantries. The unmasked man remained blocking my access.
Their conversation turned to an unstated illness of the unmasked man’s close relative. He said doctors told the family at least six times in the last couple of weeks that the relative would not make it through the night. I concluded 1+1=COVID-19, but despite that family experience and possible exposure to the virus, the man was not wearing a mask! This is a true story, as is 100,000 deaths in this country from COVID-19. Social-distancing and wearing masks are proven to reduce the spread of coronavirus. People, it’s not that hard.
David Gray
Northeast side
Second Amendment
has been changed before
Re: the May 24 letter “The Constitution isn’t a cafeteria.”
The letter writer is correct that our military is the best in the world negating the need for national security from a separate civilian militia. He is also correct we citizens have the right to keep and bear arms. He is not correct that Japan, during WWII, was afraid of our militia. Get real. Today, hunting-type arms are used for sport shooting or to put food on the table. They, and/or a small-magazine handgun, would provide home security. Special sport arms are just that and are not assault weapons.
Assault weapons are not meant for hunting or home security. They were designed to kill people. Civilian ownership has led to mass killings of innocent people. They should be outlawed.
The Second Amendment is not immune from change. Amendments to it in the 1930s led to sawed-off shotguns and machine guns being outlawed. For the sake of America, another amendment is needed to outlaw assault weapons.
Henry Selfridge
East side
Contract virus if you like, but don’t infect me
I accept a person’s right to contract COVID-19 but I don’t accept that they have the right to infect me. Not wearing a mask, you may contract COVID-19 but you also expose me and everyone else.
To Illustrate: You and I face each other with spray paint cans and plastic beer cups. Every word, sneeze and cough are a spray. The farther we are from each other, the less paint we receive. If I put the cup over my mouth and nose, they are protected, but your spray still reaches my eyes and body.
But, if you put the cup in front of your paint spray, I won’t get any.
The same with a mask. Wear one because you care about others.
I’m asking every TV, radio, newspaper, magazine, online outlet to cover/explain why we need to wear masks — to protect one another’s right to stay safe.
Gary Benna
Midtown
Don’t sell off
UA’s urban farm
Re: the March 23 article “Work doesn’t stop at silent UA.”
As a UA alumna, I am very concerned about the perceived need of the university to raise funds by selling the Campus Farm. I live in the Campus Farm Neighborhood. I understand the concern over money as our lives are devastated by the virus. But as you may guess, I do not support the idea that the university would sell the Campus Farm in order to raise money.
The neighborhood I live in, and have lived in since 1978, when I moved here from another Tucson neighborhood where I grew up, would be devastated if the farm were closed and developed. It is so much a part of our fiber. It represents us. It gives us peace, beauty and serenity, as well as being an integral part of the university. Tucson has grown and grown and, it seems to me, has been dominated by development. I speak to all who will listen: Please do not consider this move. It is so important to us to keep and sustain the farm.
Charlanne Maynard
North side
Without human host,
the virus will die off
Banishing the coronavirus infection sooner rather than later does not require rocket science. In spite of our getting off to a late start and minimal guidance from our esteemed leader, we have learned some things about this virus. Let’s all employ them.
We know that we can pick up the germs by breathing fouled air, air that was exhaled by an infected person. Since confined spaces harbor infected air much more readily than open spaces, stay outside as much as you can. Avoid crowds, especially shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Be careful what you touch, keep your hands off your face and wash your hands often. It’s common sense.
Wear a mask not because someone ordered you to, but to stop transmitting the germs to others. I applaud the businesses that encourage clients to wear a mask by having employees wear one as a good example. Remember, if it’s not transmitted, it can’t be admitted. Instead, the coronavirus will die a lonely death without a host.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Manufactured outrage
at UA worth a laugh
Re: the May 24 article “UA is criticized over deal with PR firm that has ties to conservatives.”
I usually get at least one good chuckle each day when I read this paper, mostly from the comics section. Sunday, however, I didn’t have go beyond the second page of the first section. While reading the article about how UA President Robbins had been on a publicity tour to promote the UA on various media outlets, all I could picture was all the professors running around like their hair was on fire screaming, “OMG, he hired a company that has done work for conservatives!” “The companies founders have had close ties to Mitch McConnell!”
Robbins could have raised $50 million for the university on his tour, and the professors would have yelled the same thing. Everybody who reads this paper knows that if Robbins had hired a far-left company with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, no professor would have said a peep, the story would have been four paragraphs, and you would have had to find some other nonsense to fill the space.
Kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
US returning children
to unsafe environments
While we are all justifiably concerned about COVID-19, we have turned our backs on what is going on at our border. Using the pandemic as an excuse, the government is denying federal protection and kicking migrant kids, some as young as 10, back into unknown territory.
Working with migrants, I’ve heard tell of children from Guatemala mistakenly being sent to Honduras. Few migrants are aware of their rights in the United States. Families flee countries where if you don’t oblige criminals you watch your mother being raped and beheaded. Or you watch your son’s fingers being chopped off one by one because you looked at someone the wrong way. Is this where we want today’s children to grow up tomorrow? More angry, resentful terrorists? Billions are spent on a useless, old-fashioned, paranoid fortress wall instead of fighting drug addiction, corruption and helping desperate children find a safe home.
Susana Manzana
Downtown
