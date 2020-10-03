Local Opinion: PCC's next board member should be Cat Ripley

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
You’ll find the open seat on the Pima Community College Board of Governors at the end of your Nov. 3 ballot, which makes it last, but certainly not least. We, members of PCC’s founding faculty and staff, consider this race as important as any other.
This year, more than ever, this seat will significantly impact the college’s ability to move forward beyond the events of 2020. PCC has come a long way since its 1970 opening, but not without its share of struggle, growing pains and turmoil. The prospect of a college designed specifically for the local community ignited palpable excitement and anticipation. In fact, inserting the word “community” some years later drove a symbolic stake in the ground.
It would be affordable and accessible to all, especially the most at-risk residents. It would, indeed, serve the community. It would pave many a student’s way to a four-year degree or the workforce. It would offer older learners a second chance — and seniors one last chance. These students might not otherwise have a chance at all.
PCC now has five campuses, several learning centers and newly constructed “Centers of Excellence.” As it matures and grows further, PCC will require leaders who are informed, experienced, professional, and logical to manage all its moving parts. It needs governing board members committed to, and with compassion for, the community members who they are elected to serve.
Catherine Ripley, a PCC Political Science teacher since 2016, is such a person, and we urge voters in District 1 to support her.
Ripley is a retired Naval officer who served 26 years active duty after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy as one of the first women to do so. She went on to succeed in government assignments all over the world, including as a U.S. diplomat serving in Africa and in The Hague, Netherlands. She created humanitarian assistance missions and brought countries together to form maritime security counterterrorism coalitions.
Ripley worked as a counterterrorism expert at U.S. Special Operations Command in the Pacific during the height of the War on Terror, leading troops in Southeast Asian countries. These experiences directly transferred into a successful civilian career. Her employment at Raytheon, and as the executive director for the Pima County Democratic Party — organizations with completely different scopes and missions — enhanced her leadership and diplomatic skills and deepened her knowledge of our community. Ripley’s PCC students benefit greatly from her experience and knowledge of developing nations. Her career clearly shows that she can work well with people who hold diverse opinions and across levels of bureaucracy and governments, essential traits for moving PCC into the future.
After leading a globe-trotting life fighting terrorism and building bridges — and raising her two children — Ripley will tell you that she succeeded by facing new challenges not with guns blazing, but openly and with determination to achieve consensus. As a governing board member, she will listen, learn and act with service to students and our community always paramount.
It is safe to say that any organization would value her skills and experiences.
Pima County is lucky that she chose to apply them to PCC’s future, right here in the community she chose as home. Our community.
Pima Community College would be lucky to have Catherine Ripley’s talent and passion on its governing board. We ask the voters of District 1 to vote for her.
Phil Lopes is PCC Founding Faculty and retired Arizona state legislator. Dave Gallagher is retired PCC Faculty.
