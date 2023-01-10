 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Protect our families, reject Southwest Gas rate increase

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The 2022 “State of Air” from the American Lung Association reports that 40% of Americans are living in places with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone. More than two-thirds of this nation’s Latinos live in areas that fail to meet federal air quality standards. In Arizona, 132,725 children suffer from asthma and Latino children are 60% more at risk than their white counterparts of having asthma attacks exacerbated by air pollution. This is because Latinos often live, work, and play in frontline communities disproportionately exposed to harmful air pollution, climate change, and toxic chemicals. Protecting public health means keeping everyone’s air clean and safe to breathe.

Families like mine strongly oppose Southwest Gas’ request for yet another rate increase. As parents, we are committed to protecting the health of our families from air pollution and climate change. We seek lasting change that ensures a livable climate for our children and grandchildren. This means moving away from fossil fuels swiftly, including natural gas. A rate increase only props up a dying, polluting industry.

People are also reading…

Natural gas, made up primarily of methane, has a global warming potential as much as 87 times greater than carbon dioxide. It also poses dangers in our homes and neighborhoods. Natural gas comes into Arizona, across the state and into our neighborhoods via pipelines that leak methane into the atmosphere; and when those pipelines become damaged and/or rupture, fires and deadly explosions can result, putting our communities’ health and lives at risk.

Using gas stoves can pose significant health risks, even when used as intended. Gas stoves emit a variety of pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde, which can contribute to respiratory illnesses such as asthma. Children are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of poor air quality due to their smaller and still-developing lungs and airways, as well as their faster breathing rate, which leads them to inhale more polluted air. In addition, children’s bodies are still growing and developing, making them more susceptible to the harmful effects of pollutants.

Over the years, Southwest Gas and the natural gas industry have invested millions of dollars in marketing efforts that promote natural gas as a clean energy source and position gas stoves and other appliances as superior to their electric counterparts. This has likely contributed to the high demand for natural gas and the high cost of gas appliances, while also potentially diverting resources that could have been used to keep rates low for consumers.

It is important to consider the issue of energy justice when discussing rate increases for natural gas, as these increases can disproportionately impact low-income and marginalized communities. Southwest Gas has sought two large rate increases in two years — this latest at a time where 1 in 5 people living in the U.S. are already struggling to pay their high energy bills. The federal government predicts that households that heat with natural gas (48% of U.S. households) will face bills 28.5% higher than last year. This will disproportionately affect Latino families, who already face challenges such as lower access to healthcare coverage and higher levels of pollution-related health risks. The issue of energy justice highlights the need to ensure that all individuals and communities have access to reliable and affordable energy, regardless of their socio-economic status or geographic location.

Yet, Southwest Gas wants another 7.6% increase. The company will continue to bear the cost of extending lines to new natural gas or fossil fuel developments to its customers. This should be a simple decision for the Arizona Corporation Commission. As the agency’s office that advocates for consumers concluded, given all that Arizonans face today, this increase “is simply too much.” The Arizona Corporation Commission should forcefully reject this outlandish rate increase.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.

Karina G. Martinez Molina

Karina G. Martinez Molina is a Tucson-based mother, Ph.D candidate at University of Arizona studying energy justice and climate justice and a member of EcoMadres, a national community of parents and caregivers acting together to protect the health of Latino families from air pollution and climate change.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: The UA is going strong

Local Opinion: The UA is going strong

OPINION: "Bobby Robbins is on track to be one of the most successful and consequential presidents of UArizona in recent memory. And the Board of Regents has just enthusiastically renewed him for an additional three years. So the State of the University is strong - with even more to come," writes Fred DuVal, chair-elect of the Arizona Board of Regents.

Local Opinion: Advance planning makes life changes easier for older adults

Local Opinion: Advance planning makes life changes easier for older adults

OPINION: "Planning ahead has another plus, too: stuff happens. One fall, one accident, one unwelcome diagnosis or the loss of a spouse and suddenly you’re in crisis mode, the worst possible situation in which to make consequential decisions," writes Judith B. Clinco, founder and president of Tucson-based Catalina In-Home Services Inc.

Local Opinion: Re-fighting the drug wars

Local Opinion: Re-fighting the drug wars

OPINION: "Addressing the problems of drug use and addiction is complex. If it wasn’t, we would have solved it long ago," writes Michael Schaller, regents professor emeritus of history at the University of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Remembering my brother, Tom Miller

Local Opinion: Remembering my brother, Tom Miller

OPINION: "The words that are often used to describe Tom and his writing are accurate. He had a dry quick wit, a droll sense of humor, and a sardonic and ironic worldview. I miss those phone calls. I miss him," writes John Miller, brother of Tucson-based writer Tom Miller. 

Local Opinion: AZ regulators should nix rate increase for Southwest Gas

OPINION: "As religious leaders in Tucson, we work to mobilize people of faith and conscience to care for our common home and work for climate justice. We recognize the harm that fossil fuels like “natural” gas have wreaked on our environment, and we seek to accelerate a clean energy future," write three Tucson faith leaders and members of Arizona Interfaith Power and Light.

Local Opinion: Tucson needs a championship mindset

Local Opinion: Tucson needs a championship mindset

OPINION: "If you’ve only ever talked about change or been involved during campaign season, I encourage you to learn more and get involved in this off-season," writes Taylor Davidson, a Tucson business owner and director of the Bastiat Society of Tucson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News