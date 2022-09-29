 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: The truth about pandemic-year school testing data

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am a retired middle school math and science teacher with a master’s degree in education who is running for re-election to the Catalina Foothills School District (CFSD) Governing Board. There is a slate of opposing candidates who are relying on pandemic-year testing data to proclaim they can “fix” what they contend is CFSD’s systemic failure to educate students to the level of “proficient” in reading and math. Their claim is baseless, and it should be rejected by CFSD voters.

State-required assessments are given in the spring of each school year. For 2020, state tests were canceled. In 2021, lawmakers required that the assessments be administered to students, but determined they would not be used to rank schools. For reasons primarily related to the pandemic, scores across the state dipped, leading the Department of Education to warn that the test results “should be reviewed cautiously.” Contrary to this caveat, these are the results cited by my opponents to support their broad claim that CFSD kids are failing.

People are also reading…

Every parent of a school-age child remembers the challenges of educating students during the pandemic, even in CFSD where 100% remote-learning occurred for a relatively short time. In 2021, as in prior years, CFSD students performed better than their counterparts statewide. The recently released 2022 data, from the assessments given in spring 2021, confirms that the lower scores from pandemic-year testing were not typical. Out of 238 Arizona unified school districts, CFSD scores are No. 1 in English Language Arts and No. 3 in Mathematics.

Voters should be wary of board candidates who are willing to exploit parents’ natural inclination to worry about their children by misrepresenting facts in order to gin up hysteria so they can claim to have a solution to a problem that doesn’t actually exist.

This is not to say that the 2021 test results should be ignored. Standardized assessments are a valuable tool to help make educational decisions aimed at improving student learning, but the state-mandated test should not be the only data point considered, and results from pandemic-year testing must be viewed in their proper context.

To that end, CFSD conducted a multi-year analysis of state assessment results, which is publicly available on the district’s website. The information gathered was used — along with stakeholder input – to help identify where CFSD needs to accelerate learning opportunities to effectively support the academic needs of our students. Using that information, CFSD has dedicated over 67% of its $2.3 million allocation of federal COVID-19 recovery funds to address “learning loss/unfinished learning” through evidence-based interventions directed at students’ academic, social, and emotional needs.

CFSD students have a long track record of academic success. Foothills High School graduates 97.5% of its students, 90% of whom go on to college, and is rated by U.S. News and World Report as Arizona’s #1 comprehensive, non-selective high school. CFSD students are not only proficient in core subjects, but they are clearly thriving in all areas of the district’s robust curriculum. These achievements reflect the hard work of students, as well as the dedication of teachers and staff, strong family and community support, and focused and effective leadership.

I believe my expertise as an educator plays an important role in ensuring that student assessment data is analyzed properly and used appropriately, not as a scare tactic to drive policy divorced from reality. CFSD students deserve to be guided by board members who take the time to think rationally, critically, and to understand all the information that goes into their decision-making. Only then can the board deliver on CFSD’s mission to “ensure that each student achieves intellectual and personal excellence, and is well-prepared for college and career pathways.”

There are only three candidates who possess these essential qualities: Amy Krauss, Gina Mehmert, and me, Amy Bhola.

Amy Bhola

Amy Bhola is a proud product of Arizona public schools. She spent 11 years in the classroom, teaching math and science, and has been honored to serve eight years on the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Voters face critical decision with Catalina Foothills school board

Local Opinion: Voters face critical decision with Catalina Foothills school board

OPINION: "We ask that our community once again become highly informed, choose wisely, and support continued excellence in our next governing board. We have done our due diligence and ask that you thoughtfully consider our endorsements," write former Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board Members Mary Lou Richerson and Sherri Silverberg.

Arizona Opinion: Abortion ban poses economic risk to Arizona families

Arizona Opinion: Abortion ban poses economic risk to Arizona families

OPINION: "It is our time and our turn to meet this moment. We join the larger reproductive justice movement and stand firmly with advocates in full support of creating an Arizona where women, girls, and birthing people of all identities thrive," writes Amalia Luxardo, CEO of the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona.

Local Opinion: Arizona GOP took us back to 1901

Local Opinion: Arizona GOP took us back to 1901

OPINION: "Now is not the time to rip these rights away, now is the time to expand upon them. We must do everything within our power to protect these essential freedoms because when we don't, people's lives are put in danger," writes state Rep. Alma Hernandez.

Local Opinion: Local teachers are front-line workers

OPINION: "I can’t place blame solely on TUSD; they serve too many students and have too little money to do it, but the idea that there will always be teachers willing to sacrifice their free time, their own money and even their health to continue to serve our community is simply not true," writes Tucson teacher Mikaela Jones. 

Arizona Opinion: Time for leadership on domestic energy production

Arizona Opinion: Time for leadership on domestic energy production

OPINION: "We’ve seen recent support for the funding of a more realistic transition to clean energy, as evidenced by the Inflation Reduction Act; however, Americans, and Arizonans in particular, do not want to be manipulated in the name of progressive ideals and short-sighted policy," writes Arizona Corporation Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson.

Local Opinion: Tucson should support new tenant protection

OPINION: "As we grapple with the devastating impacts of the affordable housing crisis, including significantly increasing rates of homelessness and rising eviction rates in Tucson, it’s critical that local municipal leaders leverage every available solution to address our current housing climate," writes Joanna Carr of the Arizona Housing Coalition. 

Local Opinion: Singing doesn’t take anything away from grieving

Local Opinion: Singing doesn’t take anything away from grieving

OPINION: "But there is something else going on here besides a prime minister singing Queen while honoring a queen’s life. And it has a lot to do with what sort of behavior is acceptable for anyone, prime minister or not, while in mourning. Especially when grieving the loss of someone of a very advanced age," writes Oro Valley resident Mary Stanik. 

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

Local Opinion: The statistical argument for gun control

OPINION: "Reasonable steps would be to regulate possession of all firearms, restore the ban on sale of semi-automatic rifles and initiate government buybacks of those already in private hands. We should heed the experience of other nations like Australia where a reduction in firearms resulted in much lower murder, suicide and accident rates," writes G.A. Clark, part-time resident of Bisbee and ASU professor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News