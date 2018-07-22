Kelli Ward (R)
As a trained problem solver, one of my top priorities as senator will be securing the border and overhauling America’s immigration system – including building the wall, ending chain migration, scrapping the diversity lottery, defunding sanctuary cities, and implementing mandatory E-Verify.
As a doctor, I stand firmly behind fully repealing the disaster known as Obamacare. If Obamacare taught us anything, it is that massive governmental overreach can be catastrophic – which is why I also support cutting wasteful federal spending and reducing the national debt, as well as returning control over schools and education to parents and local communities.
As a military wife who has had to send my husband into battle zones, I am a huge supporter of the men and women in uniform who served, and are serving, our country. Unlike the Establishment candidates in this race, though, I don’t believe in endless occupations and failed nation building. Instead, I support President Reagan’s doctrine of “peace through strength” and know the best deterrent to war is a strong military.
As a mother, I want to see the American economy continue to grow and bring jobs back into the United States. I want to see free trade, but also fair and reciprocal trade. I want to see President Trump’s tax cuts made permanent, because Washington already has too much of our money. In short, I want to put Americans first again and secure the American dream for the next generation of our citizens.
With me, you’ll have a voice and a fighter in the U.S. Senate – someone who brings AZ to DC, not DC to AZ. I will always be honest, authentic, and accessible, and will continue to build relationships with those I represent, so we can enjoy government of, by, and for the people.