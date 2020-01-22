Discover a great collection of both single and two-story new homes in Marana by Lennar with Edgestone at Gladden Farms. With five distinctive floorplans to choose from, homebuyers have a wide variety of options when it comes to finding a home that’s perfect for their lifestyle—including a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design which was created specifically for multigenerational families or dual living situations. Lennar also makes the homebuying process easier and better than ever before with their signature Everything’s Included® program, which provides the features and upgrades today’s homebuyers seek at no additional cost in price. Residents also have access to a network of landscaped paseos, parks, a pool, splash pad and even a working farm.
Amenities:
- Base Price: $261,990 - $330,990
- Average Sq Ft: 1,879 - 3,005 sq. ft.
- 4 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: JD Garner; 520-981-9241