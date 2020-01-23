Enjoy over-sized homesites surrounded by open space and natural desert in the exclusive Tucson mountains. This captivating community offers a dynamic variety of six distinctive floorplans for home shoppers to choose from including The Oracle plan, one of Lennar’s multigenerational Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home floorplans. Every residence at Star Pass Vistas showcases Lennar’s new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ and integrated home automation features at no additional cost thanks to Everything’s Included®.
Amenities:
- Star Pass Vistas enjoys a great location with bike paths and walking trails adjacent to the community.
- It’s also located approximately 4 miles from downtown, a mile from the Pima Community College, 6 miles from the University of Arizona and close to shopping, restaurants and outdoor recreation.
- Base Price: $383,990 - $435,990
- Average Sq Ft: 2,223 - 2,856 sq. ft.
- 3 Bedrooms
2020 Arizona Daily Star | SAHBA Parade of Homes
Contact: Susan Peabody; 520-237-6219