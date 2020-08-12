Plant of the month: Texas sage; Texas ranger (Leucophyllum frutescens)

This plant is not currently favored by landscape designers. Most of the specimens in town are on older properties, such as my own. Why is this the case? I think there are two main reasons that it’s less popular now. One, landscape design, like other design professions, tends to go through phases where certain plants go out of style. The Texas ranger seems to be one of those plants. Another reason, however, is that it’s most attractive when pruned into a natural shape but most landscapers insist on trimming these plants into a “meatball” shape like a formal hedge. This tends to give yards a very dated look and does not go well with most Southwest style houses. Over time, the harsh pruning makes the plant very woody with thick trunks and not a lot of foliage; Meatball pruning also stresses the plant and reduces its lifespan.