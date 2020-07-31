Rotary is Celebrating Our New Year

You’ve heard about Christmas in July! Well, in Rotary New Years Eve comes on June 30, and on July 1, we start our new year. This year The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is celebrating having Joe Guyton at the helm. Joe has been active in this and other Rotary clubs for many years. He was also president of this club in 2016 to 2017. Joe’s work with this club also includes chair of the Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament and Treasurer of the club. In addition, Guyton has also served on both the Club Board of Directors and the Foundation Board of Directors. Before retiring, Joe held numerous leadership roles in the banking and finance industry in Indiana, Phoenix, and Tucson. In addition to serving in major leadership positions in this industry, Joe also taught finance, banking, and business management for the Arizona State University, the American Institute of Banking, and Pima College. Joe and his wife, Wendy, have three children and seven grandchildren.
In addition to our new president for the 2020 to 2021 year, the Rotary Club of Saddle Brooke also has a team of officers, directors and key players. This year’s team includes Liese Razzeto (President-Elect and Treasurer), Barbara Barr (Past President and Public Image), Gary Terrell (President of the Foundation), Paul Herr (Secretary), Wendy Guyton (Membership), Bre Zientarski (Community Service), Joe Dylewski (Youth Services), Mark Miller (International Service), Harvey Smith (Vocational Service), Gordon Wainwright (Director of the Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament) and Bob Christadore (Program Chair).
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for life-long learning. Normally we meet weekly over lunch on Thursdays at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. Currently, we meet weekly on Zoom where we ZOOM at NOON each Thursday from our homes. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. If this sounds like something of interest to you, come join us for lunch on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. when we resume meeting at SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse, and meet our friendly members. We are currently holding our meetings on Zoom and you are welcome to join one of our Zoom meetings. For more information, call Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or email her at wguyton17@gmail.com.
