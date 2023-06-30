A second arrest has been made in connection with the killing earlier this month of a 19-year-old man who was found unresponsive on the sidewalk on Tucson’s south side, police say.

Detectives investigating the June 22 killing of Arath Miranda obtained an arrest warrant for Roy Raymond Reis-Martinez, 18, on suspicion of first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated robbery, police said Thursday in a news release.

Reis-Martinez was arrested Tuesday and booked in to to Pima County jail. Bond was set at $750,000, the release said.

Police previously arrested Francisco Sillik, 18, who was hiding in the attic of a home near where Miranda was slain. Police went to the house after they say items that belonged to Miranda were posted for sale.

Sillik was jailed on suspicion of one count each of first degree murder and armed robbery. Bond was set at $750,000.

In the killing, Miranda was found unresponsive on the sidewalk near South Ninth Avenue and West Ohio Street, police said. Life-saving efforts failed and Miranda was declared dead at the scene. A homicide investigation started after police say Miranda showed “signs of trauma.”