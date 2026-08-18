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A behavioral health leader at HOPE, Chavez draws on his lived experience to expand access to care, reduce stigma and strengthen recovery services across Arizona.

Chris Chavez has been with HOPE for nine years and currently serves as Regional Manager of Community Programs. Drawing from his own lived experience as a recipient of behavioral health services, Chris brings deep compassion, resilience, and authenticity to his leadership.

Having experienced incarceration, housing instability, and fourteen years of mental health and substance use challenges, Chris understands firsthand the barriers many individuals face in accessing care and support. His personal journey informs his commitment to reducing stigma, expanding access to services, and strengthening community-based pathways to recovery and wellness.

Chris began his career at HOPE as an Administrative Assistant and, within just a few months, advanced into a Peer Support role. He later transitioned to Peer Navigator, where he supported members in their recovery journeys through advocacy, connection, and peer-driven support services.

Over time, Chris expanded his leadership within programs serving justice-involved individuals, overseeing Diversion and Court Liaison services and helping strengthen pathways to treatment, recovery, and community reintegration.

In 2021, Chris was promoted to Program Manager for HOPE’s State Opioid Response (SOR) initiative. In this role, he worked to expand HOPE’s presence within Arizona’s behavioral health community by building strategic partnerships, strengthening outreach efforts, and developing a high-impact team focused on prevention, education, and connection to care.

In 2023, Chris was promoted to Regional Manager of Community Programs, where he now leads a statewide team of peer professionals dedicated to prevention, education, and connecting individuals to recovery and treatment services. Through his leadership, Chris continues to champion hope, healing, and access to care for communities across Arizona.