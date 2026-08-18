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A University of Arizona law school administrator and professor, Gast supports students while contributing to legal, civic and nonprofit organizations across Tucson.

Chris Gast is the Senior Director of Students Resources and Part-time Professor Practice at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law. Chris serves as the chief encouragement officer and frontline resource for law students throughout their academic career. He is directly responsible for student life at the College of Law, including orientation, graduation, and student organizations. He also serves as the special advisor to first generation law students.

As a navigator of college resources, Chris encourages students to remember, “if you do not know who to ask or where to go, reach out to him.”

In the classroom, Professor Gast has taught Leadership & Judgement in the JD Program and American Public Law in the MLS program.

Chris serves as Co-Chair of the Young Leaders United Executive Committee for United Way of Tucson & Southern Arizona, the Treasurer/ Secretary of the J. Byron McCormick Society of Law and Public Affairs, and the Secretary for the National Association of Law Student Affairs Professionals.

He is the past president of the Pima County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, a former Commissioner of the City of Tucson Planning Commission, and a 2021-2022 Fellow in the State Bar of Arizona’s Bar Leadership Institute.