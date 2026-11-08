When hiring, it’s easy to get caught up in checking the skills box. Can they do the job? Do they have the right certifications? How many years of experience?
But skills alone don’t guarantee success. A candidate might have all the technical know-how, but if they can’t collaborate, adapt, or communicate effectively, they may not be the right fit.
On the flip side, hiring someone purely for their attitude and potential — without considering if they have the skills — can backfire, too. So, how do you balance what a candidate knows and how they work with others? Let’s break it down.
Skills matter (but aren’t everything): A data analyst needs to understand numbers. A software engineer has to know how to code. A salesperson must close deals. Skills should take priority:
• When you need someone to hit the ground running in a specialized role.
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• When there’s little time or budget for training.
• When technical knowledge is critical to success.
The role of behavior in hiring: Soft skills like adaptability, teamwork, and emotional intelligence play a huge role in long-term success and job satisfaction. A project manager who can’t lead a team won’t get very far. A sales rep who creates a toxic work environment isn’t worth the stress. Behavior should take priority:
• When hiring for roles that require collaboration and leadership.
• When your company culture is key to success.
• When looking for long-term potential rather than immediate expertise.
So, how do you make sure you’re not over-indexing on one at the expense of the other? Here are a few ways to get it right.
Identify must-have vs. trainable skills. Not every skill needs to be mastered from day one. Ask yourself: Which skills are essential, and which can be learned on the job? Example: Instead of requiring five years of experience with a specific software, consider whether a strong problem solver could learn it in a few months.
Use behavioral assessments early on. Behavioral assessments give insight into how people think and work. These tools help predict how a candidate will handle challenges, collaborate, and fit into your team. Example: If the job requires resilience, an assessment can help determine how a candidate deals with setbacks.
Structure interviews to test both. Ask questions that evaluate both skills and behavior. An example of a skills question is, “Tell us about a time you used data to solve a business problem.” An example of a behavior question is, “Describe a situation where you had to adapt to a major change. How did you handle it?” This way, you’re not just hiring someone who can do the job; you’re hiring someone who will do it well within your team dynamic.
Don’t just hire for culture fit; look for culture add. You don’t want to hire clones of your current team. Look for those who bring something new to the table. If your company values innovation, hire people who challenge ideas and push for creative solutions — not just those who agree with everything.
So next time you’re making a hire, ask yourself: Are you hiring for today’s job, or for tomorrow’s potential?
Karla Vallecillo is a business development manager with TalentQuest, a talent management company acquired by Energage. Energage is the survey partner for Top Workplaces.