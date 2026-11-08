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When hiring, it’s easy to get caught up in checking the skills box. Can they do the job? Do they have the right certifications? How many years of experience?

But skills alone don’t guarantee success. A candidate might have all the technical know-how, but if they can’t collaborate, adapt, or communicate effectively, they may not be the right fit.

On the flip side, hiring someone purely for their attitude and potential — without considering if they have the skills — can backfire, too. So, how do you balance what a candidate knows and how they work with others? Let’s break it down.

Skills matter (but aren’t everything): A data analyst needs to understand numbers. A software engineer has to know how to code. A salesperson must close deals. Skills should take priority:

• When you need someone to hit the ground running in a specialized role.

• When there’s little time or budget for training.

• When technical knowledge is critical to success.

The role of behavior in hiring: Soft skills like adaptability, teamwork, and emotional intelligence play a huge role in long-term success and job satisfaction. A project manager who can’t lead a team won’t get very far. A sales rep who creates a toxic work environment isn’t worth the stress. Behavior should take priority:

• When hiring for roles that require collaboration and leadership.

• When your company culture is key to success.

• When looking for long-term potential rather than immediate expertise.