Southern Arizona’s next generation of leaders is making an impact across business, education, public service, health care, nonprofits and the arts. This year’s 40 Under 40 honorees reflect the region’s diverse talent and a shared commitment to strengthening the communities they call home. Meet the rising leaders helping shape Southern Arizona’s future.
Valeria “V” Alonso
A University of Arizona career development coordinator, Alonso connects students with opportunities in technology while helping build Arizona’s future workforce.
Valeria "V" Alonso serves as the Career Development Coordinator for the University of Arizona's Department of Computer Science in the College of Science, where she empowers students to confidently launch careers in technology. A two-time University of Arizona graduate and proud Tucson native, she has dedicated her career to advancing student success through mentorship, employer engagement, workforce development, and serving the Tucson community through education, outreach, and community partnerships. By creating meaningful connections between academia and industry, Valeria is helping shape Arizona's future workforce while inspiring students to pursue careers that make a lasting impact on their communities.
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Samantha Ansinelli
A Tucson attorney and bar association leader, Ansinelli serves clients across civil litigation while giving back to Southern Arizona’s legal community.
Samantha Ansinelli is an attorney and owner of Ansinelli Law, PLLC. Samantha represents clients in civil litigation, including in matters concerning property and contract related issues, and in post-trial and appellate matters. Throughout her work as an attorney, Samantha has been grateful to meet and represent clients across all walks of life. A native of Tucson, and two-time graduate of the University of Arizona where she received her undergraduate and law school education, Samantha hopes to continue serving this vibrant and much beloved community. Samantha is currently serving as President-Elect of the Pima County Bar Association (“PCBA”), and has previously served as the President of the PCBA Young Lawyers Division. She also serves as a member on the PCBA Continuing Legal Education Committee, which offers regular courses for local legal professionals. In her spare time, Samantha enjoys taking amateur photography, participating in local distance races, and spending time with her large and fun-loving family.
Fabiola Bedoya
A Tucson community organizer and visual storyteller, Bedoya uses communications and digital media to make public policy issues accessible and encourage civic participation.
Born in Sonora, Mexico, and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Fabiola is a community organizer, communications professional, and visual storyteller working at the intersection of public engagement, policy, and digital media. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography, Video, and Imaging from the University of Arizona. Her work spans nonprofit communications, advocacy, and community-based storytelling, with experience supporting campaigns focused on clean energy and public health in Arizona, including consulting with Moms Clean Air Force. She is focused on translating complex issues into accessible storytelling that informs the public, strengthens community engagement, and drives civic participation.
Christian Beltran
The owner and CEO of BB Hill Landscaping, Beltran has grown his family business while investing in employees and giving back to Southern Arizona.
Christian Beltran is the Owner and CEO of BB Hill Landscaping, a family-owned commercial landscaping company serving Southern Arizona. Since taking over the business in 2019, Christian has led the company's growth into one of the region's trusted providers of landscape maintenance, irrigation, arbor care, and construction services for multifamily communities and commercial properties.
A Tucson native with roots in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico, Christian is passionate about creating opportunities for others through leadership, mentorship, and community involvement. Under his leadership, BB Hill Landscaping has expanded its workforce, invested in employee development, and built lasting partnerships with property owners and management companies throughout Southern Arizona.
Beyond business, Christian is dedicated to giving back to his community through youth sports, local organizations, and charitable initiatives. He believes success is measured not only by business growth but by the positive impact made on employees, clients, and the community. Christian is honored to be recognized as one of Southern Arizona's 40 Under 40 and remains committed to leading with integrity, humility, and service.
Scott Bennett
A financial planner and community leader, Bennett helps clients build values-based financial plans while expanding access to financial education in Southern Arizona.
Scott Bennett is an Advisor and Shareholder at TCI Wealth Advisors, where he combines his passion for helping others with his expertise as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. As a Shareholder and member of TCI’s Executive Committee, Scott helps represent shareholder voices and supports thoughtful, firm-wide decisions. He finds the greatest meaning in helping clients build financial plans rooted in their values, goals, and vision for the future.
Born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, Scott graduated from Northern Arizona University and began his career in service-oriented work. He first worked with a Los Angeles nonprofit helping students from underserved communities get back on track to graduate and later worked in the advertising industry. Wanting to help people on a more personal level, Scott returned home to Tucson in 2016 and joined TCI Wealth Advisors as a Financial Planning Associate.
He later served as Executive Director of 3rd Decade, a nonprofit that provides no-cost financial education and mentorship to individuals who would not otherwise have access to unbiased, professional financial planning. That experience deepened his belief that financial guidance can change the trajectory of a person’s life.
Scott is deeply committed to community involvement and currently serves on the boards of Habitat for Humanity and the Planned Giving Roundtable of Southern Arizona.
Helping clients make sound financial decisions, build generational wealth, and positively impact their communities is at the heart of his work. That commitment takes on even greater meaning at home, where he and his wife, Koni, are raising their two daughters.
Alexander Bevans
A Tucson-born commercial litigator, Bevans brings experience from Harvard Law and a commitment to pro bono advocacy back to the community where he grew up.
Alexander Bevans is a Tucson-born commercial litigator at Snell & Wilmer whose professional journey from local construction sites and restaurants to Harvard Law and litigation informs his commitment to advocacy, service, and to Southern Arizona.
A graduate of Catalina Foothills High School, Alex attended the University of Arizona before relocating to Boston. There, he earned an economics degree summa cum laude from the University of Massachusetts Boston, worked as an economic consultant, and later earned his J.D. cum laude from Harvard Law School.
Alex went on to practice commercial litigation in Boston, where he dedicated significant time to pro bono service. In recognition of that commitment, he was named a Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Pro Bono Honor Roll High Honors Recipient in 2023.
Alex is most proud to be a father to David (3) and Falynn (1). After starting a family and returning to Tucson, Alex now serves Southern Arizona as a part of GTL’s Class of 2027, a commercial litigator, a pro bono advocate, and a mentor in the community that helped shape him.
Lindsey Bridges
A Tucson salon owner, educator and mentor, Bridges helps young stylists build sustainable careers and greater independence in the beauty industry.
Lindsey Bridges is a Tucsonan through and through, having lived in Tucson since 2005, with her two children, Atlas and Leona, at the heart of everything she does. Using her Toni & Guy hair education and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, she has worked behind the chair for 13 years. In 2021, she decided to start her own business model to help young stylists, specifically women, launch lasting careers. Today, Lindsey is a local business owner, educator, and mentor driven by a desire to be what she needed when she was younger. She is the owner of Once Wild Salon, a partner in Leo & Lo Brow and Skin and leads an education company Rounded Edu, that teaches stylists how to own their own business, grow behind the chair, and have life long lasting careers and independence!
Rossy Burgos
The founder of Upleveled Wellness, Burgos creates spaces for wellness, entrepreneurship and community connection across Tucson.
Rossy is the founder of Upleveled Wellness, a Tucson-based community that grew from a simple idea: community through wellness. What began as a series of mindset-and-movement events has evolved into a movement that brings together hundreds of people for community and connection. Alongside Upleveled's community mindset + movement gatherings, Rossy also empowers solopreneurs and other community builders to build with purpose, clarity and conﬁdence through Upleveled Business Coaching. She balances building Upleveled Wellness and a full-time non-proﬁt career in Early Education with equal discipline. Most recently, she became co-founder of Community Week Tucson, where she's helping shape a city-wide community celebration initiative. Proof that her mission goes beyond wellness: she wants to keep Tucson connected.
Natalia Elias Calles
A clinical research leader, Calles helped build TMC Health’s research program into a globally recognized operation bringing innovative therapies to Southern Arizona patients.
Natalia Elias Calles has dedicated her career to making clinical research an integral part of healthcare delivery, ensuring patients in Southern Arizona and beyond have access to innovative therapies.
She built TMC Health's clinical research program from the ground up, growing it into one of the top enrolling research programs in the world and establishing strategic partnerships that brought global recognition and economic opportunity to our region. Her leadership advanced Southern Arizona as a destination for leading-edge research through ﬁrst-in-human trials.
Natalia carries that mission forward and now leads clinical research beyond borders. She is grateful for the privilege of serving the Southern Arizona community and the teams who made this work possible. As a Board Trustee of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP), she remains committed to elevating the clinical research profession, mentoring the next generation of research professionals, and advancing healthcare delivery.
Christian Carrozza
A behavioral health leader at HOPE Inc., Carrozza works to improve quality, compliance and access to care across Arizona.
Christian Carrozza’s career has been shaped by a passion for helping others and a commitment to behavioral health. Originally from New Jersey, he earned degrees in Social Work and Sociology from Colorado State University in 2017 and began working in the mental health field before graduating. His early experience included supporting youth involved in juvenile justice and foster care and providing behavioral health, crisis response, counseling, and residential services.
Christian’s commitment to improving access to care is informed by both his professional experience and his lived experience as a trans man navigating services in today’s political climate. This perspective continues to shape his dedication to health equity, ethical leadership, and strengthening systems that support diverse and healthy communities.
After relocating to Tucson in 2021, Christian served in direct care and leadership roles with CBI, Amity Foundation, and CODAC Health & Recovery. His work spanned crisis response, counseling, hospital coordination, re-engagement, follow-up care, and leadership of teams focused on improving quality outcomes.
In 2025, Christian joined HOPE Inc., a peer- and family-run specialty provider, where he serves as Quality & Compliance Director/Officer. He oversees compliance and quality operations across statewide locations, promoting integrity, consistency, and continuous improvement.
Christian is honored to be recognized as a Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Class of 2026 40 Under 40 Awardee. He is deeply grateful to the colleagues, mentors, community partners, friends, and family who have supported his journey and his continued commitment to building healthier, more equitable communities.
Chris Chavez
A behavioral health leader at HOPE, Chavez draws on his lived experience to expand access to care, reduce stigma and strengthen recovery services across Arizona.
Chris Chavez has been with HOPE for nine years and currently serves as Regional Manager of Community Programs. Drawing from his own lived experience as a recipient of behavioral health services, Chris brings deep compassion, resilience, and authenticity to his leadership.
Having experienced incarceration, housing instability, and fourteen years of mental health and substance use challenges, Chris understands firsthand the barriers many individuals face in accessing care and support. His personal journey informs his commitment to reducing stigma, expanding access to services, and strengthening community-based pathways to recovery and wellness.
Chris began his career at HOPE as an Administrative Assistant and, within just a few months, advanced into a Peer Support role. He later transitioned to Peer Navigator, where he supported members in their recovery journeys through advocacy, connection, and peer-driven support services.
Over time, Chris expanded his leadership within programs serving justice-involved individuals, overseeing Diversion and Court Liaison services and helping strengthen pathways to treatment, recovery, and community reintegration.
In 2021, Chris was promoted to Program Manager for HOPE’s State Opioid Response (SOR) initiative. In this role, he worked to expand HOPE’s presence within Arizona’s behavioral health community by building strategic partnerships, strengthening outreach efforts, and developing a high-impact team focused on prevention, education, and connection to care.
In 2023, Chris was promoted to Regional Manager of Community Programs, where he now leads a statewide team of peer professionals dedicated to prevention, education, and connecting individuals to recovery and treatment services. Through his leadership, Chris continues to champion hope, healing, and access to care for communities across Arizona.
Tanna Cole
The founder of Tannas Botannas, Cole has built a growing family-owned business around Mexican-inspired snacks, cultural traditions and bold flavors.
Founded in Tucson, Arizona in 2020, Tannas Botannas was created with one simple mission: to share the bold, exciting ﬂavors of Mexican-inspired treats with people everywhere. Inspired by family traditions, vibrant street markets, and the unforgettable ﬂavors found throughout Mexico, we craft snacks that celebrate culture while delivering a fun, modern experience.
From our signature chamoy candies to our naturally delicious dried fruit, every product is made to bring together sweet, spicy, tangy, and savory ﬂavors in every bite. We believe snacks should be more than just food; they should create memories, spark conversations, and connect people through tradition.
At Tannas Botannas, quality is at the heart of everything we do. We carefully source ingredients, focus on exceptional ﬂavor, and continually innovate to create products that stand out on the shelf and exceed customer expectations. Our colorful packaging, inspired by the beauty of Mexican culture, reﬂects the same energy and authenticity found inside every bag.
As a fast-growing family-owned company, we’re passionate about introducing authentic Mexican-inspired ﬂavors to new audiences while honoring the traditions that inspired our journey. Whether customers discover us online, in our local shops, or on the shelves of national retailers, our goal remains the same: to deliver unforgettable snacks made with heart.
Today, Tannas Botannas continues to grow through innovation, strong retail partnerships, and a commitment to sharing Mexican-inspired ﬂavors with the world. Every bag represents our belief that great food brings people together, and every bite is made hecho con amor made with love.
Lauren Coronado
A University of Arizona program coordinator, Coronado creates events and partnerships that connect researchers, industry leaders, government and the Southern Arizona community.
Lauren Coronado is a Program Coordinator for Research Engagement in the University of Arizona, Office of Research & Partnerships, where she leads strategic events and executive engagements that advance the university's research mission and strengthen collaborations among academia, industry, government, and community partners.
Her work supports many of the university's highest-profile research initiatives, from welcoming international delegations and hosting executive leaders to celebrating groundbreaking discoveries and launching new institutes. Through these experiences, she creates opportunities for researchers, innovators, and decision-makers to build meaningful relationships, spark new ideas, and accelerate collaboration.
Whether welcoming research leaders from around the world or creating opportunities for faculty members to share their research, Lauren believes the most meaningful connections happen when people come together around a shared purpose. She is passionate about creating experiences that strengthen partnerships, inspire innovation, and leave people feeling more connected than when they arrived.
A Tucson native, Lauren is a proud graduate of TUSD and the University of Arizona, where she earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership. In addition to her role at the university, she serves as an ambassador for the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, supporting initiatives that strengthen Southern Arizona's business and innovation ecosystem.
Above all, Lauren is proud to call Tucson home, where she and her husband are raising their twin teenage sons. She is grateful for the community that invested in her and is passionate about paying that investment forward by creating opportunities that bring people together and strengthen Southern Arizona for generations to come.
Megan Davis
A nonprofit leader and advocate, Davis works to support Southern Arizona children and families through philanthropy, foster care advocacy and public policy.
Megan Davis is a community advocate and nonproﬁt leader whose work is driven by one belief: someone must show up for children and families when the systems around them fall short.
As President of the Red Shoe Society of Southern Arizona and a member of the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, Megan has grown fundraising impact and launched family-centered initiatives, including a beloved annual Mother’s Day event that brings joy and dignity to families navigating some of the hardest moments of their lives.
As a Court Appointed Special Advocate with CASA of Pima County, she serves as an independent voice for children in foster care, advocating ﬁercely for their safety, education, and wellbeing in court.
Megan is currently pursuing a Master of Legal Studies to strengthen her ability to lobby and inﬂuence policy on behalf of vulnerable children, bringing legal knowledge to a career already rooted in service. She is proud to call Southern Arizona home and remains deeply committed to advocating for the children and families who make this community worth ﬁghting for.
Martin Encinas
The owner of Templo Fitness, Encinas has built a community-focused Tucson gym centered on health, accountability, entrepreneurship and service.
Martin is the owner of Templo Fitness in Tucson, Arizona, where he and his team have built a community-ﬁrst training space rooted in a simple idea: Templo means “temple,” and your body is your temple — your house. At Templo, Martin and his coaches help people learn how to take care of their house through training, nutrition, and daily habits that support real life. Their mission is to create a place where anyone can walk in, feel comfortable, and still be challenged to grow. Martin is known for coaching with equal parts encouragement and accountability, teaching that lasting results come from consistency, discipline, and learning how to show up even when life gets busy.
Through Templo Fitness, Martin and his team help members improve their health through strength training, mobility work, endurance conditioning, and practical nutrition guidance. From beginners starting from scratch to experienced athletes leveling up, their approach meets people where they are and gives them a clear path forward — not just for a season, but for life.
Beyond the gym ﬂoor, Martin is passionate about leadership and service. He has mentored up-and-coming entrepreneurs and local businesses, sharing what he’s learned about building a mission-driven brand, developing strong teams, and creating real community impact. He and the Templo community also believe in giving back to Southern Arizona through partnerships, events, and community initiatives that strengthen the people and neighborhoods that make Tucson home.
Nia Fenn
A commercial real estate adviser, Fenn combines business strategy and relationship-building with a commitment to community service.
Nia Fenn is a Commercial Real Estate Advisor with Elate Real Estate Solutions, where she consults with companies and corporations to identify strategic business moves and commercial real estate opportunities. She is dedicated to building lasting relationships, creating intentional connections, and delivering solutions that support her clients' long-term business and investment goals.
Known for her integrity and collaborative approach, Nia focuses on creating value in every transaction and her meticulous care has quickly established her in the industry. Within her ﬁrst years in business, she closed one of Tucson's largest transactions of the quarter and expanded into the Scottsdale market by representing a high-proﬁle international client. She is also close to earning her Certiﬁed Commercial Investment Management (CCIM) designation, completing years of work in just a few months.
Beyond her advising practice, Nia is deeply committed to serving her community. She supports numerous local and national organizations and is an active member of Angel Charity for Children, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., 100+ Women Who Care Tucson, Charity: water, and National Charity League, where she volunteers alongside her oldest daughter.
Combining business expertise with her heart for service, Nia brings professionalism, authenticity, and purpose to every business deal, client relationship, and community partnership.
Noah Fifita
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita enters the 2026 season as the nation’s active career leader in passing touchdowns while making an impact off the field through his foundation.
Noah Fifita is a redshirt senior quarterback for the University of Arizona, entering the 2026 season as the nation's active career leader in passing touchdowns. A California native who has spent his entire career at Arizona, he set the program's single-season passing touchdown record in 2025 while earning First Team All-Big 12 and AP First Team All-Big 12 honors. He was named to the 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 team, and enters this season on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee list, reflecting his contributions both on the field and in the community through his First Down Faith Foundation.
Erica Frazelle
A public engagement leader at Horrocks, Frazelle helps Arizona communities understand and participate in transportation projects shaping the state’s future.
Erica Frazelle serves as Public Engagement Lead for Horrocks, where she connects Arizona communities with the transportation projects that are shaping the state's future. A Tucson native, proud University of Arizona alumni, and mother of two, she combines her background in journalism, marketing, and public outreach to transform technical infrastructure projects into conversations that build understanding, trust, and collaboration.
Prior to joining Horrocks, Erica spent seven years as the Strategic Communication Administrator for the City of Tucson, where she led communication efforts for major city initiatives and infrastructure projects. In this role, she strengthened relationships between the city and its residents, ensuring transparency and fostering meaningful community engagement.
Her commitment to community extends beyond her professional role. As current President of the Women in Transportation Seminar, Erica helps lead efforts to support and empower the next generation of transportation professionals. Through fundraising and advocacy, she works to provide scholarships for women pursuing degrees in transportation-related ﬁelds, recognizing the importance of investing in the future of the industry.
Through both her career and volunteer leadership, Erica is dedicated to strengthening communities, advancing transportation, and inspiring others to use communication as a tool for positive change.
Grace Fricke
A longtime hospitality leader, Fricke pairs her focus on guest service and team development with extensive philanthropic work in Southern Arizona.
Grace Fricke is a seasoned hospitality leader and community advocate with 13 years of service at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, where she has built a reputation for exceptional leadership, guest experience excellence, and team development.
Throughout her career, she has combined operational expertise with a passion for creating meaningful connections, both within her organization and throughout the community.
Beyond her professional accomplishments, Grace is deeply committed to philanthropic and nonprofit work. She actively supports several organizations dedicated to improving lives, including The Lapan College & Career Club, The Haven Drug & Alcohol Treatment Center for Women, American Heart Association, Angel Charity for Children to name a few. Through these efforts, she champions causes focused on health, education, personal development, and opportunities for underserved individuals and families.
Grace believes that strong communities are built through service, mentorship, and collaboration. Whether leading teams in the hospitality industry or volunteering her time and talents to nonprofit initiatives, she is driven by a desire to make a lasting impact.
Her dedication to both professional excellence and community involvement reflects a leadership style rooted in compassion, integrity, and a commitment to helping others succeed.
Dr. Jamal Früster
A Tucson chiropractor, speaker and health care consultant, Früster focuses on helping providers and other community members manage stress and improve their health.
Dr. Jamal Früster is an international speaker, consultant, and leader in healthcare transformation, committed to revolutionizing the way providers experience energy, health, and adaptability in the face of stress. As the founder of Alma Sana Chiropractic Studio in Tucson, Arizona, he serves the people who form the backbone of our communities: healthcare professionals, educators, frontline workers, parents, and small business owners, helping them reclaim their health so they can thrive in both their work and their lives.
At the center of his work is one core belief: the state of your energy dictates the state of your health, which dictates the state of your life. Throughout his career, Dr. Früster has delivered over 30,000 adjustments and cared for more than 2,000 practice members.
He landed in Tucson in August 2021 and went on to found Alma Sana Chiropractic Studio on February 26, 2025, bringing nervous system education out of the exam room and into boardrooms, offices, stages across the city including Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. through his signature Providing for the Provider workshops and his podcast, The Provider's Table.
Outside the clinic, Dr. Früster is setting down roots in Tucson, building a life with his fiancée, Lexi, and their furry boys, Mochi and Kage, while enjoying some quality anime, traveling, reading, and masterminding with his closest friends how to serve this world better.
Chris Gast
A University of Arizona law school administrator and professor, Gast supports students while contributing to legal, civic and nonprofit organizations across Tucson.
Chris Gast is the Senior Director of Students Resources and Part-time Professor Practice at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law. Chris serves as the chief encouragement officer and frontline resource for law students throughout their academic career. He is directly responsible for student life at the College of Law, including orientation, graduation, and student organizations. He also serves as the special advisor to first generation law students.
As a navigator of college resources, Chris encourages students to remember, “if you do not know who to ask or where to go, reach out to him.”
In the classroom, Professor Gast has taught Leadership & Judgement in the JD Program and American Public Law in the MLS program.
Chris serves as Co-Chair of the Young Leaders United Executive Committee for United Way of Tucson & Southern Arizona, the Treasurer/ Secretary of the J. Byron McCormick Society of Law and Public Affairs, and the Secretary for the National Association of Law Student Affairs Professionals.
He is the past president of the Pima County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, a former Commissioner of the City of Tucson Planning Commission, and a 2021-2022 Fellow in the State Bar of Arizona’s Bar Leadership Institute.
Moises Gomez
A sustainability leader and entrepreneur, Gomez combines small-business advocacy, clean-energy expertise and civic service to support Southern Arizona’s growth.
Moises Gomez is a dynamic champion for Southern Arizona’s long-term economic growth and operational resilience. As the Senior Manager of Sustainability Programs for Local First Arizona and the founder of Sonoran Eco Solutions—an electrical and solar contracting firm—Moises operates at the intersection of modern infrastructure and small business advocacy. A proud first-generation Tucsonan with a background in Strategic Management, he dedicates his career to driving efficient development and ensuring locally owned businesses have the resources, including access to capital, and diverse cost-saving solutions needed to thrive. Moises’s professional expertise directly fuels his extensive civic leadership. Appointed by the Mayor as a Commissioner for the Tucson Energy, Climate, and Sustainability Commission, he brings practical industry insights to the region's resource management policies. His deep commitment to the community is reflected across multiple pivotal boards, including serving as Vice President of Tucson Young Professionals, a board member for Tucson Values Teachers, Co-Chair of the Arizona Bowl Blue Blazers, and a council member for Arizona Forward’s Southern Region. Whether he is advancing regional efficiency goals or exploring Mount Lemmon with his family, Moises is dedicated to building a secure, prosperous, and vibrant Tucson for generations to come.
Jhonatan Henao-Muñoz
A University of Arizona educator and scholar, Henao-Muñoz advances bilingual education, student belonging and culturally responsive learning in Southern Arizona.
Jhonatan Henao-Muñoz is a Blacktine educator, linguist, scholar, and community advocate whose work advances bilingual education, student belonging, and educational equity throughout Southern Arizona. At the University of Arizona, he serves as an Assistant Professor of Practice in the W.A. Franke Honors College, and a UNIV core faculty member as well as the inaugural Assistant Director of Bilingual UNIV 101/301 Curriculum in the Office of General Education.
In these roles, Jhonatan leads efforts in bilingual curriculum development, supports faculty learning, and fosters educational experiences that affirm students’ linguistic and cultural identities. He is the founder and principal investigator of ABC HigherEd—Advocating for Bilingual and Culturally Responsive Higher Education—a campus initiative that strengthens bilingual instruction, expands institutional capacity, and builds more inclusive pathways for students in Arizona’s borderlands.
His scholarship focuses on bilingual higher education, Hispanic-Serving Institutions, first-generation student success, inclusive Spanish language, and equitable teaching practices. He has presented his work nationally and internationally and has received grants and recognitions supporting bilingualism, linguistic justice, and community-engaged education.
Originally from Colombia, Jhonatan is an immigrant, first-generation college graduate and multilingual educator who brings lived experience, academic expertise, and a deep commitment to service to his leadership. He believes education should not require students to leave parts of themselves behind, but should recognize their languages, cultures, histories, and communities as essential sources of knowledge. As an honoree of 2026 Tucson 40 Under 40 distinction, he expresses his gratitude to mentors, colleagues, faculty, staff and students, who motivated him, engaged and get involved with his initiatives; because of them, la comunidad, students can thrive, belong, and contribute fully to their communities, helping shape a more equitable future for Southern Arizona.
Jazlín Ladriere
A Tucson public servant, Ladriere has built a career across local, county and federal government focused on civic engagement, policy and service to Southern Arizona.
Jazlín Ladriere was born and raised in Tucson and is a proud Pueblo High School alum. She earned a B.A. in Latin American Studies with a minor in Mathematical Sciences from Smith College. As a senior, she self-published a children's book exploring gender identity, expression, and inclusive family values within Latinx communities, reflecting her commitment to uplifting diverse stories and experiences. After graduating, Jazlín served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Dominican Republic, leading youth workshops, teaching literacy and life skills, and supporting community-driven development. The experience strengthened her commitment to public service and reinforced the values of service, resilience, and community instilled in her by her family. Upon returning to Tucson, Jazlín built her career across local, county, and federal government. She worked in the Tucson City Manager's Office coordinating Special Events, later joined Pima County District 5 Supervisor Andrés Cano's office, and now serves on the team of Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva, advancing policies and legislative research for Southern Arizona. Deeply connected to her Mexican heritage, Jazlín is passionate about honoring the sacrifices of the generations who came before her and ensuring those sacrifices create greater opportunities for future generations. Inspired by her family, local leaders, and mentors who invested in her and shaped her understanding of servant leadership, she approaches her work with humility, compassion, and a deep commitment to listening first. She hopes to pursue a Master's in Public Policy to continue building a more inclusive and just future for the communities she serves.
Brenda Lara
A University of Arizona Spanish instructor, Lara connects students with bilingual, community-based learning and career opportunities while mentoring first-generation students.
Brenda Lara is a Spanish Instructor and Assistant to the Critical Service Learning and Community Outreach Program in the Department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Arizona. A proud University of Arizona alumna, she has more than 12 years of experience teaching Spanish at multiple proficiency levels and is dedicated to fostering language learning and student success.
In her role as Assistant to the Critical Service Learning and Community Outreach Program, she connects students with career-readiness opportunities through community-based bilingual internships and experiential learning. She is especially passionate about supporting and mentoring first-generation college students. She is also committed to strengthening partnerships between the University of Arizona and the Tucson community, creating meaningful collaborations that benefit both students and local organizations.
She strives to inspire students to embrace multilingualism, develop professionally, and become active, engaged members of their communities.
Amanda Ma
An artist and community builder, Ma leads statewide arts programs and creates experiences designed to foster creativity, connection and belonging.
Amanda Ma is an artist, ceremonialist, and community builder dedicated to creating experiences that foster connection, belonging, and personal transformation. As Director of Programs at Art State Arizona, she leads statewide initiatives that include large-scale festivals, gallery exhibitions, public art projects, cultural celebrations, arts education, and civic engagement. Her work is rooted in the belief that everyone is an artist, that the arts are essential to healthy, thriving communities, and that creative expression has the power to heal and bring people together.
Beyond her work in the nonprofit sector, Amanda is the founder of The Creative Medicine Path, where she designs immersive workshops, retreats, and ceremonial experiences. These offerings, including the annual Sonoran Soulfire Retreat, invite women to reconnect with themselves by slowing down through ritual, nature, song, and craft.
With roots in performance art, Amanda's path has evolved through years of ceremony, cultural exchange, and mentorship with Indigenous teachers in North and South America. These experiences continue to shape her approach to facilitation with respect for relationship, ethics, and the wisdom carried through traditional earth medicine practices. Amanda deepens this work through her service on the Board of Directors for the Praising Earth Center for Arts and Nature in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where creative arts, land stewardship, and community care are foundational to a more sustainable future.
Amanda believes the creative process does not end with the work of our hands. It continues in the way we choose to live.
Dr. Stephanie Marks
A Tucson behavioral health leader, Marks works to expand access to mental health care while developing clinicians and mentoring future health care professionals.
Dr. Stephanie Marks is a behavioral health leader committed to expanding access to exceptional mental healthcare across Arizona. As Clinic Director at Family Care Center in Tucson, she partners with a multidisciplinary team to optimize operations while fostering a culture of compassion, collaboration, and clinical excellence. Over the course of her career, Dr. Marks has been instrumental in expanding access to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychiatric care, and therapeutic services across Arizona. She is passionate about building high-performing teams that promote clinician well-being and exceptional patient outcomes.
Beyond her clinical leadership, Dr. Marks is committed to shaping the future of healthcare through policy, education, and mentorship. She has served on the Arizona Advisory Council on Spinal and Head Injuries and as an adjunct faculty member and clinical preceptor at the University of Arizona, her alma mater, where she mentors the next generation of healthcare professionals. Reflecting her commitment to community engagement and leadership development, Stephanie serves as the Membership Experience Advisor for Tri Delta's local collegiate chapter.
Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Marks is a proud wife and mother who enjoys spending time with her family, thrifting, and cooking.
Gabriel “Gabe” Martinez
A nationally recognized disability advocate, Martinez uses his experience to promote inclusive education, employment and self-advocacy for people with disabilities.
Gabriel (Gabe) Martinez was born in El Paso, Texas and moved to Tucson at the age of 9. Born with Down Syndrome, Gabe was exposed to advocacy through observing his parents advocate for Gabe to receive the proper medical care he needed and later to receive a fully inclusive education. As Gabe got older he developed his self-advocacy skills and has become a nationally recognized self-advocate and advocate for individuals with disabilities.
Throughout his life, Gabriel has advocated to be in a fully included education system. Gabe graduated from Ironwood Ridge High School in Oro Valley, having been educated from Pre-Kindergarten to 12th grade in a regular classroom with his non-disabled peers. He participated in wrestling, being named co-captain of the wrestling team his senior year. After high school, Gabe found employment at the University of Arizona.
Gabe has been a project aide and peer navigator at the University of Arizona Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities since 2020. At the Sonoran Center, Gabe helps teens and young adults with disabilities become self-advocates in all aspects of life. He is a coordinator of a Native youth focused transition and employment program called “Finds Their Way”. This program works with Native youths to transition from high school into adulthood exploring further educational and employment opportunities. Through the Sonoran Center, Gabe is a regular speaker and trainer for webinars, course guest lectures, high school classroom presentations and medical student education at the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Through his advocacy work, Gabe was appointed to the President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities, a term from 2022 to 2025 under President Joe Biden. This committee was an advisory committee of 21 citizen members appointed by the president and 13 federal government members, with its mission to provide advice and assistance to the President and the Secretary of Health and Human Services on topics that impact people with intellectual disabilities.
He represented the state of Arizona at the White House in 2023 in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Disabilities Rights Act, meeting President Biden.
Gabe has been a speaker on education and work opportunities at the National Down Syndrome Society National Conferences.
Through his work with Arizona Lend, he has participated in the Disability Rights Symposium in Washington, D.C., speaking at opening ceremonies in 2026 on how education matters.
He also advocates for disability rights with state and US legislators regularly.
Gabe credits his parents, Mario and Sallie, and his sister, Isabel, with being his biggest supporters and thanks them for being advocates for him.
Gabe considers himself a foodie and considers himself the biggest fan of all time for University of Arizona athletics.
Anaid Moreno
A Tucson educator and community volunteer, Moreno works to support multilingual students, families and future generations of Southern Arizona leaders.
Born and raised in Tucson, Anaid Moreno is a wife, mother, and educator who has dedicated her career to helping multilingual students succeed by working alongside educators, families, and community partners. She believes the greatest investment we can make is in people and that every opportunity comes with a responsibility to pay it forward. In addition to her work in education, Anaid helps run her parents' construction business. She also serves on the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni Board, helping provide scholarships for future Wildcats. Anaid and her husband, who both work in public service, are raising two children while giving back to the Southern Arizona community they proudly call home.
Kristopher Ritzmann
Casino Del Sol CFO Kristopher Ritzmann leads financial strategy and a 100-person team while emphasizing collaboration, data-driven decisions and community service.
Kristopher Ritzmann is Chief Financial Officer at Casino Del Sol, where he leads a finance division of 100 team members and serves as a strategic member of the executive leadership team. In this role, he guides enterprise performance, strengthens financial discipline, and supports decision-making that advances the organization’s long-term goals. He also oversees the financial strategy for Casino Del Sol’s third casino, Casino Del Sol Vahi Taa’am.
Kristopher is known for a transformational leadership style focused on clarity, collaboration, and trust. He believes strong teams are built by aligning people around a shared mission and vision. He values the creation of buy-in from all stakeholders as well as decision making processes backed by data. His career includes both senior leadership and consulting roles, where he has helped organizations improve financial strategy, operational efficiency, and business performance.
With a foundation in accounting and finance, Kristopher brings both analytical rigor and practical problem-solving to complex business challenges. He earned a B.S.B.A. in accounting and an MBA in finance from the University of Arizona in 2009 and 2014, respectively, and credits much of his growth to the team at Casino Del Sol, his education, and the steady support of his wife, Rosina, and their two children, Julianna and Jacob.
Outside of work, Kristopher is committed to serving his community and investing in work that strengthens others. He currently serves as chairman of the Operations Team at Grace Community Covenant Church.
Abigale “Abi” Robles
A Tucson business and community leader, Robles brings a career in commercial real estate and relationship-building to her new role at Mosaic Quarter.
Abi Robles is a passionate community leader and relationship builder dedicated to creating meaningful connections and memorable experiences. Beginning in August, she will serve as Director of Concierge Guest Services for Mosaic Quarter, where she will focus on fostering community, enhancing guest experiences, and bringing people together through exceptional service.
A proud first-generation Mexican American, Abi is proud to honor her Mexican heritage through her dad and immediate family, who immigrated from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. Raised by her teenage single mother, she learned from an early age the value of hard work, resilience, and the strength of women who lead with courage and determination. Those lessons inspired her to dream big, work hard, and give back to the community that has given her so much.
Abi serves as Gala Chair for the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is actively involved in organizations that promote leadership and professional growth.
She is the Marketing Chair for the Pima County Real Estate Research Council, a Field Delegate for the CBRE Women’s Network, and previously served on the Board of Directors for CREW Tucson.
Prior to joining Mosaic Quarter, Abi built a successful career with CBRE, where she was honored as CBRE’s 2026 Employee of the Year.
Known for her bright, outgoing personality and genuine love for people, Abi has a gift for making others feel welcome and valued, and she has a way of making friends everywhere she goes. She believes meaningful relationships are the foundation of strong communities and is passionate about leaving every person and every place better than she found it.
Bobby “The Jet” Rodriguez
The founder of Jet Sports Training, Rodriguez has turned his passion for athletics into a Tucson business focused on training, mentorship and community service.
Bobby “The Jet” Rodriguez is the founder and owner of Jet Sports Training, a Tucson based sports performance and ﬁtness company dedicated to developing athletes, transforming lives, and giving back to the Southern Arizona community. A proud product of Tucson’s southside, Bobby earned the nickname “The Jet” while helping Sunnyside High School during its football state championship runs before graduating from the University of Arizona in 2012 with a degree in Agriculture and Life Sciences and minors in Spanish and Portuguese.
After graduation, Bobby moved to Brazil, where training on the beaches inspired the creation of Jet Sports Training. He returned to Tucson, began coaching athletes and adults in local parks, and opened the company’s ﬁrst training facility in 2017.
Since then, Jet Sports Training has served more than 1,000 athletes and adults and has been recognized as the Arizona Daily Star Readers’ Choice Favorite Gym since 2018.
Beyond training, Bobby has remained committed to serving Southern Arizona through free youth clinics, community events, and charitable initiatives. He believes his greatest accomplishment is giving back to the community that helped shape him.
Josué Romero
A Southern Arizona nonprofit leader, Romero builds partnerships focused on survivor support, community safety, healing and belonging.
Josué Romero is a first-generation Latiné born in the South and moved to Southern Arizona as a teenager. As the son of a Mexican immigrant and a Nicaraguan refugee, he learned early on that resilience, community, and belonging are built through love, sacrifice, and caring for one another. Shortly after moving to Tucson, he became involved in youth leadership and civic engagement, experiences that sparked a lifelong commitment to public service and advocacy.
Josué serves as the Director of Community Engagement at Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse, where he works alongside survivors, organizations, businesses, and advocates to strengthen partnerships and create safer, more connected communities. Beyond Emerge, he serves in civic and nonprofit leadership roles that bring together government, nonprofits, and residents to advance community safety, healing, and well-being across Southern Arizona. Through nonprofit governance, philanthropy, grassroots organizing, and advocacy, Josué helps create opportunities for healing, belonging, and joy alongside communities disproportionately impacted by violence, discrimination, and inequity. He believes lasting change happens when we honor the intersection of people's lived experiences, center those most impacted by injustice, and work together to build communities where everyone can thrive.
As a survivor of violence, a practicing Christian, and someone who has navigated identities that are often marginalized or misunderstood, he leads with compassion and purpose. His leadership has been profoundly shaped by Black queer and trans leaders, women of color, mentors, advocates, and friends whose wisdom, love, and courage continue to shape the leader and the person he is today.
Soleil Schwabe-Chiquette
The Tucson entrepreneur behind LET’S SWEAT and FR!DAY PILATES, Chiquette is building fitness spaces centered on movement, connection and community.
Born and raised in Tucson, Soleil Chiquette left the Old Pueblo but couldn’t wait to return. She is the founder of LET’S SWEAT and FR!DAY PILATES, creating third spaces where people can move, connect, and build community. In just two years, FR!DAY has grown to three locations, with a fourth opening next year. Most days, you’ll ﬁnd Soleil taking a class at FR!DAY, meeting with her incredible team, or chasing after her four children.
Karl Shaddock
An Oro Valley public administrator, Shaddock works across policy, finance, economic development and community partnerships to help address long-term local challenges.
Karl Shaddock serves as Assistant to the Town Manager for the Town of Oro Valley, where he supports strategic initiatives, interdepartmental coordination, policy development, and executive-level projects. His work spans finance, human resources, technology, public works, legislative affairs, grants, community partnerships, and advising senior leadership and the Town Council.
With a background in data analysis, public administration, economic development, and community organizing, Karl works at the intersection of relationships, policy, and implementation – helping connect local priorities with practical strategies, institutional capacity, and long-term outcomes. He is especially interested in thoughtful collaboration, long-range problem solving, and building trusted relationships that help communities navigate complex challenges.
At the heart of Karl’s work is a belief that strong communities are built by connecting people , institutions, and resources around a shared vision. His public service is guided by a simple but powerful question: why do people choose to live, work, invest, and raise a family in a given community – and how can local government help strengthen the sense of place that makes that choice compelling?
Dr. Melissa Stoddart
A higher education compliance leader at Pima Community College, Stoddart has spent more than 16 years working in policy, accreditation and programs supporting educational access.
Dr. Melissa Stoddart currently serves as the Director of Additional Location Compliance at Pima Community College. She began her career in higher education over 16 years ago, serving in various compliance roles across multiple institutions, with expertise focusing on policy, accreditation, and Title IV programming. An advocate for educational access, she is deeply committed to supporting student success and community engagement.
Ryan Thomas
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s CFO, Thomas uses financial leadership to strengthen nonprofits and build public trust in organizations serving the community.
Ryan Thomas is the Chief Financial Officer of the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, where he believes nonprofit finance is about more than budgets and financial statements—it's about safeguarding the public's trust. He is passionate about building financial systems that give donors, volunteers, and the community confidence that charitable resources are managed responsibly and directed toward meaningful impact.
Throughout his career with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, Saavi Services for the Blind, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Ryan has worked to strengthen organizations so they can better serve the people who depend on them. He has also been proud to support Southern Arizona through his involvement with Reveille Men's Chorus, reflecting his belief that strong communities are built by organizations that empower people and create opportunities for everyone to thrive.
A lifelong Southern Arizonan, Ryan is proud to invest his career in the community that shaped him. He believes the region's greatest strength is its people, and that thoughtful stewardship and compassion help create a place where families can flourish, and every member of the community has the opportunity to belong.
Jordan-Isaiah Toyos
U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego’s Southern Arizona director, Toyos brings experience in federal government and local civic engagement to representing communities across the region.
Jordan-Isaiah Toyos serves as the Southern Arizona Director for U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego, leading the Senator's outreach and engagement efforts across Pima, Yuma, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee counties. In this role, he collaborates closely with constituents, local governments, tribal nations, businesses, and community organizations to advance the Senator's priorities, foster strong regional partnerships, and ensure the voices of Southern Arizonans are represented in Washington.
A dedicated public servant, Toyos has built his career around civic engagement, public policy, and community leadership. Before joining Senator Gallego's office, he served in Senator Mark Kelly's Washington, D.C., office and was selected as one of only 12 White House interns in the Office of former Vice President Kamala Harris, where he worked as a Domestic Policy Intern. He has also contributed to the Tucson community through service on local boards and civic organizations. These experiences have strengthened his commitment to advancing policies and creating opportunities that benefit communities across Arizona.
Born and raised on Tucson's Southside, Toyos is a proud product of the Tucson Unified School District. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Law and Political Science from the University of Arizona before completing a Master of Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science. His deep roots in Southern Arizona, combined with experience at the highest levels of federal government, have shaped his collaborative approach to public service. Toyos brings together community leaders, elected officials, and organizations to address regional priorities and advance solutions that strengthen Southern Arizona.
Celina Urquidez
A University of Arizona education and training coordinator, Urquidez promotes leadership development, inclusion and community engagement in Southern Arizona.
Celina Urquidez is the Education & Training Senior Coordinator at the Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities at the University of Arizona and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Public Health (DrPH) in Public Health Policy and Management. A proud South Tucson native, she is passionate about creating opportunities through education, leadership development, and community engagement. She serves as Vice President of the University of Arizona Hispanic Alumni Club and is an Ambassador for the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, helping strengthen connections between the Chamber, local businesses, and the broader community. Through her professional and volunteer service, Celina is committed to supporting future leaders, advancing inclusion, and giving back to Southern Arizona.
Patrick Zebal
An Arizona Central Credit Union financial professional, Zebal builds community partnerships and teaches financial wellness skills including budgeting, credit and identity-theft prevention.
Patrick Zebal has worked with Arizona Central Credit Union at the Ina & La Cholla Branch for 10 years and has 13 years in the financial field. Currently working as the Partner Alliance Officer for AZCCU, he is responsible for partnerships and spreading financial wellness in the community via workshops on credit, budgeting, and preventing identity theft. His goal is to uplift the community to help it persist during hard times and flourish during great times. Patrick grew up in Huatabampo Sonora before moving to the USA. He has been in Tucson since 2010 and is a transplant from Williamsburg, Virginia.