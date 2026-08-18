Jazlín Ladriere

Jazlín Ladriere was born and raised in Tucson and is a proud Pueblo High School alum. She earned a B.A. in Latin American Studies with a minor in Mathematical Sciences from Smith College. As a senior, she self-published a children's book exploring gender identity, expression, and inclusive family values within Latinx communities, reflecting her commitment to uplifting diverse stories and experiences. After graduating, Jazlín served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Dominican Republic, leading youth workshops, teaching literacy and life skills, and supporting community-driven development. The experience strengthened her commitment to public service and reinforced the values of service, resilience, and community instilled in her by her family. Upon returning to Tucson, Jazlín built her career across local, county, and federal government. She worked in the Tucson City Manager's Office coordinating Special Events, later joined Pima County District 5 Supervisor Andrés Cano's office, and now serves on the team of Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva, advancing policies and legislative research for Southern Arizona. Deeply connected to her Mexican heritage, Jazlín is passionate about honoring the sacrifices of the generations who came before her and ensuring those sacrifices create greater opportunities for future generations. Inspired by her family, local leaders, and mentors who invested in her and shaped her understanding of servant leadership, she approaches her work with humility, compassion, and a deep commitment to listening first. She hopes to pursue a Master's in Public Policy to continue building a more inclusive and just future for the communities she serves.