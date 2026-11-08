With all the investments in artificial intelligence, and new tools that promise a revolution in work, executive leaders expect productivity gains, smarter decisions, and faster innovation. But one critical question remains unanswered: Are employees embracing AI?
Not yet, Top Workplaces research suggests.
In a recent study by the Top Workplaces Institute, roughly two-thirds of employees say they understand AI's value and trust their organizations to implement it responsibly. Yet only about half regularly use AI in their work or feel optimistic about its impact. Technology may be moving quickly. Employee adoption isn't keeping pace.
Drawing on feedback from more than 88,000 employees at 600+ organizations, the Top Workplaces Institute’s report, ￼How Culture Accelerates AI Adoption, reveals six key findings that highlight what fuels AI adoption — and where organizations have the greatest opportunity to improve.
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Awareness isn't the problem. Adoption is. For example, 66 percent of workers said they understand how AI can add value to their work, yet only 50 percent said they feel optimistic about AI's impact. The pattern is clear: employees understand AI and generally trust their organizations to implement it responsibly, but momentum fades when organizations move from awareness to action. Training, optimism, and everyday use all lag behind. Closing the gap between awareness and adoption may be the greatest opportunity for organizations to realize the full value of their AI investments.
The organizations winning with AI were already winning on culture. One finding was impossible to ignore: Top Workplaces outperformed other organizations on every measure of AI readiness, from trust and awareness to training, mindset, and everyday usage. Organizations recognized for building exceptional workplace cultures aren't simply creating more engaged employees; they're creating workforces that are significantly more prepared to embrace new technology.
Capability separates AI leaders from everyone else. Organizations often assume that once AI tools are available, employees will naturally use them. Our research says otherwise. The largest gap between Top Workplaces and average organizations isn't awareness or trust. It's training. Top Workplaces outperform average organizations by 22 percentage points regarding positive sentiment around training, which suggests organizations succeeding with AI aren't simply giving employees access. They're teaching people how to succeed with it.
Leadership sees an AI revolution. Employees see uncertainty. Senior managers (78 percent are positive about AI issues) are significantly more optimistic than managers (63 percent positive) and team members (53 percent positive). These gaps represent more than communication challenges. They highlight the importance of leadership visibility and manager involvement throughout the adoption process. Managers become the bridge between executive vision and everyday employee experience.
Culture creates AI readiness. Enablement drives AI adoption. Organizations create the strongest results when they start with a culture of innovation, alignment, communication, and trust. Managers help employees understand AI, build confidence in how it's used, and provide practical, real-world training. That readiness shapes a more positive mindset, encourages everyday AI usage, and creates a cycle where confidence and adoption continue to reinforce one another.
AI adoption is becoming the next Top Workplace advantage. AI is no longer simply another technology investment. It's becoming another outcome of a healthy workplace culture. Organizations that invest in strong workplace cultures don't just create better employee experiences — they also create workplaces that are more prepared to embrace change.
Laura Brinton is director of content marketing for Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for the Top Workplaces awards.