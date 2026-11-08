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With all the investments in artificial intelligence, and new tools that promise a revolution in work, executive leaders expect productivity gains, smarter decisions, and faster innovation. But one critical question remains unanswered: Are employees embracing AI?

Not yet, Top Workplaces research suggests.

In a recent study by the Top Workplaces Institute, roughly two-thirds of employees say they understand AI's value and trust their organizations to implement it responsibly. Yet only about half regularly use AI in their work or feel optimistic about its impact. Technology may be moving quickly. Employee adoption isn't keeping pace.

Drawing on feedback from more than 88,000 employees at 600+ organizations, the Top Workplaces Institute’s report, ￼How Culture Accelerates AI Adoption, reveals six key findings that highlight what fuels AI adoption — and where organizations have the greatest opportunity to improve.

Awareness isn't the problem. Adoption is. For example, 66 percent of workers said they understand how AI can add value to their work, yet only 50 percent said they feel optimistic about AI's impact. The pattern is clear: employees understand AI and generally trust their organizations to implement it responsibly, but momentum fades when organizations move from awareness to action. Training, optimism, and everyday use all lag behind. Closing the gap between awareness and adoption may be the greatest opportunity for organizations to realize the full value of their AI investments.