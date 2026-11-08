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There’s profit in a positive workforce.

As confirmed by both rigorous research and live financial performance, companies with a strong culture and workforce tend to outperform the stock market.

Irrational Capital LLC, an investment research and development firm based in suburban Philadelphia, created an exchange-traded fund index that selects companies based on the strength of the relationship with their employees. The Human Capital Factor® measures the relationship between workplace culture and potential equity performance. Irrational Capital found that when a company gets it right, it’s not only good for morale; it also drives a company’s equity value as measured by share price.

The NYSE-listed Harbor Human Capital Factor ETF (HAPI) turned three years old in October. This flagship, large-cap core investment is derived from Irrational Capital’s highest Human Capital Factor® scores. HAPI has beaten more than 90 percent of its peer funds and its benchmark since it launched in October 2022, according to Morningstar as of October 20, 2025.

The Human Capital Factor® appears to be proof that exceptional workforces outperform the market. In backtesting, companies with HCF scores have consistently outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 70 percent over 14 years. These returns have been independently verified by J.P. Morgan Research.

“The HCI [Human Capital Index] exhibits a perfect track record for calendar year performance, outperforming the benchmark in every single year of our sample. While it only did so marginally in three years the overall performance record for this period is stellar. Even in ‘24 YTD, it has managed to outperform a benchmark that has so far returned in excess of 20%.”