You didn’t see it coming.
A high-potential employee gives notice. A top performer leaves for a competitor. Another person on the business development team resigns. And then another.
Suddenly, the team feels unstable. Hiring starts again. Managers are stretched thin. Momentum slows.
And the frustrating part? These weren’t struggling employees. They were some of the strongest.
Most organizations treat employee retention like an onboarding problem. Get people in. Get them engaged early. Build culture. Create a good first experience. But the biggest retention risk usually shows up later, right around the time employees should be hitting their stride.
Employee engagement problems start long before the resignation letter. That’s what Energage research uncovered in what we call the Tenure Lifecycle Curve — a predictable pattern across more than 30 million employee survey responses showing that workplace experience steadily declines after onboarding, bottoms out between years 3–5, and only gradually recovers afterward.
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And timing matters. Because 3–5 years is also when employees are deciding whether they still see a future in an organization.
Employees start out optimistic and engaged. Early onboarding creates momentum. Managers are attentive. Learning curves are steep. New opportunities feel exciting.
Then responsibilities expand. Expectations rise. Cross-functional complexity increases. Employees gain visibility into how decisions get made. And engagement starts to fall.
Energage research found that between entry and the 3–5 year mark:
• Employee engagement declines 12.3 percent.
• Empowered to execute declines 11.6 percent.
• Overall workplace experience declines 9 percent.
This is a predictable pattern. The lowest point in employee experience consistently happens during the exact period when employees are expected to contribute at the highest levels. That’s the disconnect.
Mid-tenure employees aren’t disengaging because they care less. They’re disengaging because they see more.
Organizations often assume disengagement is about motivation. Energage research suggests something different: As employees grow more capable, the systems around them often fail to keep pace. It is a disconnect between increasing employee capability and the operational systems meant to support execution.
Employees aren’t learning the job anymore. They’re navigating the organization itself. That’s where friction starts to build through unclear decision-making, competing priorities, coordination breakdowns, lack of visibility, and limited authority despite growing accountability.
The good news is this problem is measurable, which means it’s manageable. Organizations that reduce regrettable turnover tend to approach retention differently. They stop treating it as an onboarding issue and start treating it as an employee lifecycle strategy. Here’s where to focus:
1. Measure employee engagement by tenure: The 1–3-year and 3–5-year windows deserve dedicated attention.
2. Equip managers to coach, not just manage performance: Retention improves when employees can see momentum in their future. That’s why it’s important to build practical coaching capability into management expectations, including career conversations, development planning, growth mapping, stretch opportunity discussions, and forward-looking check-ins.
3. Systematize growth and development: Development needs structure. The organizations making the strongest progress integrate development into how work actually happens. It’s not more programs. It’s a more connected growth experience through individual development plans (IDPs), career pathing, internal mobility, mentoring, cross-functional projects, ongoing growth conversations, and integrated talent systems.
4. Reduce execution friction: One of the clearest insights in the research is that engagement and execution decline together. Employees lose energy when work becomes unnecessarily difficult, and retention problems often grow from operational friction. Employees can tolerate hard work, but they struggle with avoidable friction.
5. Pull senior-tenure advantage forward earlier: Employee engagement improves among long-tenured employees, because senior employees often experience greater clarity, more influence, stronger relationships, increased autonomy, and deeper organizational understanding.
The companies that improve employee retention will build better mid-career experiences.
Laura Brinton is director of content marketing for Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee survey firm. Energage is the survey partner for Top Workplaces.