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You didn’t see it coming.

A high-potential employee gives notice. A top performer leaves for a competitor. Another person on the business development team resigns. And then another.

Suddenly, the team feels unstable. Hiring starts again. Managers are stretched thin. Momentum slows.

And the frustrating part? These weren’t struggling employees. They were some of the strongest.

Most organizations treat employee retention like an onboarding problem. Get people in. Get them engaged early. Build culture. Create a good first experience. But the biggest retention risk usually shows up later, right around the time employees should be hitting their stride.

Employee engagement problems start long before the resignation letter. That’s what Energage research uncovered in what we call the Tenure Lifecycle Curve — a predictable pattern across more than 30 million employee survey responses showing that workplace experience steadily declines after onboarding, bottoms out between years 3–5, and only gradually recovers afterward.

And timing matters. Because 3–5 years is also when employees are deciding whether they still see a future in an organization.

Employees start out optimistic and engaged. Early onboarding creates momentum. Managers are attentive. Learning curves are steep. New opportunities feel exciting.

Then responsibilities expand. Expectations rise. Cross-functional complexity increases. Employees gain visibility into how decisions get made. And engagement starts to fall.

Energage research found that between entry and the 3–5 year mark: