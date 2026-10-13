TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Delaware at Middle Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPNU — FIU at Jacksonville St.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN+ — San Francisco at Arizona, exhibition
MLB PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
TBS / TruTV — ALCS: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, Game 2
NBA PRESEASON
4 p.m.
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PEACOCK / NBCSN — Cleveland at Orlando
NHL
3 p.m.
ESPN — New Jersey at Detroit
3:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Philadelphia
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Dallas
6:45 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Calgary at Anaheim
8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at San Jose
SOCCER (CHAMPIONS LEAGUE)
9:45 a.m.
Paramount+ — Sporting CP at Lens; Slavia Prague at Sabah FK
Noon
Paramount+ — Lille at Arsenal; Manchester United at Atlético Madrid; Barcelona at Galatasaray; Club Brugge at Internazionale; PSV Eindhoven at RB Leipzig; Bayern Munich at Viking FK; Napoli at Villarreal
RADIO
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
1290-AM — San Francisco at Arizona, exhibition (also on 107.5-FM)
MLB PLAYOFFS
5 p.m.
1490-AM — ALCS: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, Game 2
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)