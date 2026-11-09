TV
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Marshall at Ohio St.
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Syracuse at Indiana
5 p.m.
truTV — Wagner at UConn
SECN — Grambling at Texas
ACCN — North Florida at Miami
6 p.m.
BTN — Boston at Northwestern
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois St. at Purdue
7 p.m.
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truTV — Alabama A&M at DePaul
SECN — Appalachian St. at Auburn
8 p.m.
BTN — Mississippi Valley St. at Washington
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Oregon at Grand Canyon
NBA
5 p.m.
Peacock / NBCSN — Washington at Detroit
8 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Golden State
NFL
6:15 p.m.
ABC, ESPN/2 — Buffalo at Minnesota
TENNIS
5 / 10 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles & Doubles Round Robin
RADIO
NBA
7 p.m.
1490-AM — San Antonio at Phoenix
NFL
6:15 p.m.
1290-AM — Buffalo at Minnesota
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears & Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)