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The University of Arizona Wildcats will open their 2026 college football season against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson.

The Wildcats are favored to win by more than 30 points.

Arizona will pay NAU $550,000 to play in the game, according to a contract between the schools obtained by The Arizona Republic through a public records request.

It’s a meaningful source of income for NAU athletics, which reported $27.14 million in total revenue in 2025, with $21.6 million coming from institutional and government support and student fees.

The Lumberjacks usually play against either Arizona or Arizona State each season, an arrangement structured through long-term scheduling partnerships, rather than a mandate from the Arizona Board of Regents, which governs all three public universities.

The practice keeps athletic revenue within the state by having the larger FBS programs host the FCS Lumberjacks. Arizona will also host NAU in 2027 and each year from 2030-33. ASU will host the Lumberjacks in 2028 and 2029.

Arizona, led by senior quarterback Noah Fifita, returns 18 starters from last season’s team, which finished with a 9-4 record.

NAU (1–0) already has a game under its belt, having staged a thrilling Week 0 comeback against Eastern Washington, rallying from a 21-point first-half deficit to claim a 34-27 victory.

Arizona dominates the all-time series, 17-2, having won the past two matchups following an upset in 2021.