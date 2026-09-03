As part of the 20-year, $60 million deal with Casino Del Sol for naming rights to Arizona Stadium, Casino Del Sol will have a field patch on the opposite side of the Big 12 and Monster Energy logo. Arizona will also have co-branded Big 12 and Monster jersey patches and helmet decals.

For the first time in over 50 years, visiting teams will now stand on the sideline in front of the Zona Zoo. Arizona’s road loss to Kansas State in 2024 “planted the seed for us to flip the benches,” Reed-Francois said.

“I was standing with Desireé at the game against Kansas State,” Brennan said. “The student section was on our sideline. Her and I were talking about the old Pac-12 rule, where you couldn't have the student section on the visiting team's sideline. In the Big 12, that's not a rule.

“Right behind me, the students were all over me. They found really creative things to say about my mom, my sister — they were relentless! ... At that point, Desireé and I started talking about putting the visiting team in front of the Zona Zoo, because the Zona Zoo is one of the best parts about coming to game day here. They're rowdy, having a great time and add incredible energy to the environment. Maybe we can turn some of that on the opponent?”

Brennan joked, “I’m sure they’ll have some really fun and colorful things to converse about with our opponents over the course of the season, which I’m looking forward to. … I want them to be respectful and represent the University of Arizona the right way. But those are students, and this is college football.