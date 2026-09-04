Mosley, a big-bodied wide receiver behind Tre Spivey and Brandon Phelps on the depth chart, and Smith were among the top first-year standouts in training camp.

“I like the way R.J. and Caleb are practicing,” said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. “They just seem like they’re starting to click. For freshmen, I just don’t see that happening very often. Guys that can play at a consistant high level at that age is really hard. … Being able to adapt to college football and the violent nature of it, to the speed, the processing you have to have, it takes a lot of time.”

Doege said four-star offensive tackle and Gilbert product Malachi Joyner “is going to be an absolute freak one day when he figures it out. Hopefully, it’s midseason.”

Lafitaga, a 6-2, 300-pounder from American Samoa, “has taken plenty of reps with the ones, so he’s going to play.” Lafitaga could have a prominent role at nose tackle, the same position played by returning starter Leroy Palu. Lafitaga, Williams and Keytrin Harris flashed potential in training camp.

Gonzales is hoping for an “eight- (or) nine-man rotation, so we’ll be violent as hell up front, because we’ll be fresh.” The Wildcats had seven defensive linemen play more than 200 defensive snaps last season.