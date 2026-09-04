Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona starts Year 3 of the Brent Brennan era with an in-state matchup with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

NAU is coming off a thrilling 34-27 win over Eastern Washington, while the Wildcats are eager to hit someone that’s wearing a different uniform than them following a month-long training camp schedule.

Most of the attention on Saturday will be on Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and the new-look defensive secondary. Here are some other players — broken down by offense, defense and special teams — to keep an eye on, from both sides.

NAU

Quran Gossett, running back: Gossett had 21 carries for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Eastern Washington. The Lumberjacks had 201 rushing yards as a team. Gossett was a high school teammate of Arizona defensive lineman Mays Pese at Bishop Garcia Diego in Santa Barbara, California. Pese is two classes younger than Gossett.

Jackson Murray, defensive tackle: The Colorado State transfer and Scottsdale native had four solo tackles in his NAU debut last week. The 6-1, 285-pound Murray had 144 tackles, 19 stops for loss and 11 sacks during his varsity career at Horizon High School in Scottsdale. Murray has played against multiple Phoenix-area Wildcats in high school, including wide receivers Giovanni Richardson and Brandon Phelps.

Lindsey Graves, returner: The freshman running back from Clovis, California, had two kick returns for 116 yards — including a 100-yard return for a touchdown — against EWU.

Arizona