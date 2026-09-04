Arizona starts Year 3 of the Brent Brennan era with an in-state matchup with the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
NAU is coming off a thrilling 34-27 win over Eastern Washington, while the Wildcats are eager to hit someone that’s wearing a different uniform than them following a month-long training camp schedule.
Most of the attention on Saturday will be on Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita and the new-look defensive secondary. Here are some other players — broken down by offense, defense and special teams — to keep an eye on, from both sides.
NAU
Quran Gossett, running back: Gossett had 21 carries for 103 rushing yards and a touchdown in last week’s win over Eastern Washington. The Lumberjacks had 201 rushing yards as a team. Gossett was a high school teammate of Arizona defensive lineman Mays Pese at Bishop Garcia Diego in Santa Barbara, California. Pese is two classes younger than Gossett.
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Jackson Murray, defensive tackle: The Colorado State transfer and Scottsdale native had four solo tackles in his NAU debut last week. The 6-1, 285-pound Murray had 144 tackles, 19 stops for loss and 11 sacks during his varsity career at Horizon High School in Scottsdale. Murray has played against multiple Phoenix-area Wildcats in high school, including wide receivers Giovanni Richardson and Brandon Phelps.
Lindsey Graves, returner: The freshman running back from Clovis, California, had two kick returns for 116 yards — including a 100-yard return for a touchdown — against EWU.
Arizona
Giovanni Richardson, wide receiver: The second-year slot receiver and Chandler native emerged as Fifita’s top target in training camp. Fifita said Richardson “is the definition of a slot receiver” and “when we need a play, I’m going to look for him. I’m super excited for him and I think he’s going to turn the world upside down.”
Tre Smith, defensive end: Smith hasn’t played a game snap in 11 months due to his season-ending shoulder injury last season. The sixth-year defensive end, who’s now in his third season with the program, could be on a Treydan Stukes-esque path to the NFL. Stukes preserved an additional year of eligibility and became a second-round pick. Smith — also known as “Mr. Redline” — could do the same as the leader of Arizona’s defensive front. Smith will go up against an NAU offensive front that only allowed one sack last week.
Chase Ridley, punter: The first-year Australian punter, who we’ve nicknamed “The Boomin’ Onion,” had a plethora of punts in the 50- to 60-yard range — with good hang time — in training camp. Not only did the 22-year-old freshman display his leg strength, but he also showed his accuracy with multiple kicks landing inside the 10-yard line during a “coffin corner” drill. Ridley has the power and touch to be an All-Big 12 punter.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports