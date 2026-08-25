TV
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
10 a.m.
ESPN — Game 25: Teams TBD
Noon
ESPN — Game 26: Teams TBD
2 p.m.
ESPN — Game 27: Teams TBD
4 p.m.
ESPN — Game 28: Teams TBD
MLB (NATIONAL)
4:15 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Teams TBD
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MLB (REGIONAL)
6:40 p.m.
Marquee Sports Network / DBACKS.TV — Chi. Cubs at Arizona
SOCCER
Noon
ESPN+ — La Liga: Real Betis vs. Valencia
TENNIS
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open Qualifying
11 a.m.
TENNIS — U.S. Open Qualifying, Winston-Salem, Monterrey
WNBA
7 p.m.
League Pass — Washington at Phoenix
RADIO
MLB
6:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Chicago Cubs at Arizona
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)