TV
AUTO RACING
5 a.m., FS2 — MotoGP: Hungarian Grand Prix
6 a.m., ATV+ — Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix
6 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MX2
7 a.m., CBSSN — Motocross: MXGP
9:15 a.m., NBCPK — IMSA: 4 Hours of Mid-Ohio
Noon, FOX — NHRA: New England Nationals
Noon, PRIME — NASCAR Cup: Casino 400
1 p.m., NBC — Supercross: Hangtown Classic
2:30 p.m., FS1 — Indy NXT: World Wide Technology
6 p.m., FOX — IndyCar: Bommarito 500
COLLEGE BASEBALL (SUPER REGIONALS)
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9 a.m., ESPN — Mississippi State at Georgia, Game 2
Noon, ESPN+ — St. John’s at Alabama, Game 2
3 p.m., ESPN+ — Oklahoma at Kansas, Game 2
6 p.m., ESPN — Oregon at Texas, Game 2
TBD, ESPN — Game 3s if necessary
TBD, ESPN2 — Game 3s if necessary
CYCLING
4 a.m., NBCPK — Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 1
FOOTBALL (UFL SEMIFINALS)
Noon, ABC — D.C. at Orlando
3 p.m., FOX — Louisville at St. Louis
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — DP: KLM Open, final round
4 a.m., FS1 — LIV: Andalucia, final round
8:30 a.m., NBCPK — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, final round
9:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA: Memorial, final round
11:30 a.m., CBS — PGA: Memorial, final round
11:30 a.m., GOLF — Champions: American Family, final round
Noon, NBCPK — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, final round
2 p.m., GOLF — Korn Ferry: BMW Pro-Am, final round
2 p.m., NBC — LPGA: U.S. Women’s Open, final round
MLB
10:35 a.m., MLBN — Regional coverage
12:15 p.m., NBCPK — Washington at Arizona
5:30 p.m., NBC — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs (also on NBCPK)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m., FS2 — Friendly: Liechtenstein vs. Cyprus
9:30 a.m., FS2 — Friendly: Denmark vs. Ukraine
11:45 a.m., FS2 — Friendly: Croatia vs. Slovenia
TENNIS
2 a.m., TEN — French Open, women’s doubles final
2 a.m., TNT — French Open, women’s doubles final (also on TRU)
6 a.m., TNT — French Open, men’s singles final (also on TRU)
WNBA
4 p.m., NBATV — Portland at Los Angeles
RADIO
MLB
12:15 p.m., 1490-AM — Washington at Arizona
5:30 p.m., 1490-AM — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
All events are Tucson times. Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts.
Channel guide: ABC (Channel 9) ATV+ is Apple TV+ (streaming only) CBS (Channel 13) CBSSN is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPN+ (streaming only) FOX (Channel 11) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) GOLF (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLBN is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBATV is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBC (Channel 4) NBCPK is NBC’s Peacock (streaming only) PRIME is Amazon Prime Video TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)