TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Morgan St.
4:30 p.m.
ESPN/2 — Florida Atlanta at North Texas
ESPN/2— Troy at James Madison
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.
6 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
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3 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Mexico Open
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Maybank Championship
NBA
4 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Atlanta
NFL
5:15 p.m.
Prime Video — Carolina at Green Bay
NHL
4:30 p.m.
HULU — Chicago at Detroit
7 p.m.
HULU — Buffalo at Anaheim
SOCCER
7:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U17 Women: Teams TBD
1 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Women: Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain
TENNIS
3 a.m. / 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Vienna, Basel, Tokyo, Guangzhou
WNBA FINALS
5 p.m.
USA — Golden State at Atlanta, Game 6
RADIO
NFL
5:15 p.m.
1290-AM — Carolina at Green Bay
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)