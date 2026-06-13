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The Arizona Wildcats racked up several top-20 finishes in the Men's NCAA Outdoor Championships, though sprinter Mason Lawyer, in his first year at UA, was the only one to collect first-team All-American honors.

Lawyer's first-team honor came from his seventh-place finish in the 100m final (10.04 seconds), while the senior picked up a second-team nod and ninth place in the 200m final with a time of 20.34 in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.

Second-team honors also went to freshman Antone Smith for his 11th-place finish in the triple jump (52-5.5/15.99m) and sophomore Sam Hala'Ufia, a Mountain View grad, for his 16th-place performance in discus (192-4/58.62m).

The Friday performances — the final day for the men — followed junior Tyler Michelini securing second-team All-American honors with an 11th-place finish in the men's shot put (18.88m/61-11.5) on Day 1 Wednesday.

The men's 4x100m relay team of seniors Parker Duskin, James Onanubosi and Lawyer, along with junior John Parades, also landed second-team All-American honors on Day 1 with a 10th-place finish (38.79).

Parades picked up honorable mention for finishing 23rd in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.95.