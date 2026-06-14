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Arizona women's track and field wrapped up the NCAA Championships in 20th place, notching personal and program records in the process.

Grad student Hollan Powers' 6,008 points in the heptathlon garnered her fourth place, first-team All-American honors and a UA program record. She became the first woman to record a personal or season best in all seven events at the NCAA Championships.

Other Wildcats who earned first-team All-American nods were high jumpers Kya Crooke and Paris Mikinski.

Crooke, a freshman, finished third, clearing her personal best height of 1.90m on the first attempt, but failing to clear the 1.93m bar to join the final two competitors.

Senior Mikinski locked in a seventh-place finish, clearing her personal best height of 1.87m on the first attempt but was unable to join her teammate over the 1.90m bar.

High jumper Emma Gates got second-team All-American honors and 10th place. The senior cleared the 1.84m bar on her third try, but didn't clear the 1.87m bar.

In the long jump, freshman Sydnie Vanek took home 16th and was named a second-team All-American. Grad student Erin Tack also secured a 16th place finish in javelin and a second-team nod.