For the first time in 40 years, three University of Arizona high jumpers qualified for the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Senior Emma Gates, junior Paris Mikinski and freshman Kya Crooke will represent Arizona at the tournament in Eugene, Oregon, this week. Crooke is the only freshman in the U.S. to have qualified for the event.
The trio is set to compete at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The last time three UA high jumpers made the tournament was in 1985, with Katrena Johnson, Maryse Ewanje-Epee and Camille Harding, who took home first, second and third place at the event.
Current high jump assistant coach Bob Myers was with those jumpers in ’85, too.
“Having all three there has always been the goal (this season) and so to see it come to fruition is really amazing for me,” Myers says. “It's kind of déjà vu, because in ‘85, I had the three jumpers that not only qualified but finished 1-2-3 at the NCAA Championships, and the winner (Johnson) set the collegiate record. That was obviously one of the high points of my coaching career.
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“So to have déjà vu and have this group getting to that point with this opportunity is something that's special for any coach. It's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me, being in college athletics for 48 years now. It's something that you don't have an opportunity to witness forever in your professional life and it's exciting. They've made it through the hard part, so now it's just the icing on the cake. It's going in being confident, executing like they know they can and we'll see how the cards lay.”
The road to Eugene has been anything but smooth for Gates, Mikinski and Crooke as each went through bouts of adversity throughout the season.
Gates had a quick turnaround from competing in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last fall, only leaving her with two months to build muscle for the outdoor season. She says it was a “learning experience to stay in competition mode for that long.”
Mikinski and Crooke both experienced injuries throughout the season. Mikinski dealt with a nerve impingement in her back last fall, only to face foot issues and a patellar tendinitis flare-up in the spring. Since then, she’s tailored her training to what her body needs.
Crooke suffered stress fractures in both of her shins, causing her to miss 12 weeks of the season.
At one point, she wasn’t sure what her first collegiate high jump season was going to look like.
“It was unfortunate that I had that injury, but I'm glad that I was able to come back from that and that I'm to a point where I can compete again,” she says. “So I think my mindset really has changed a lot in the aspect of high jump right now, because my season didn't go as I wanted it to, but it's finishing well.”
But when there are low points, there can also be high points to the overall season.
Gates competed in six meets during the 2026 indoor season, taking home three first-place finishes and top-five finishes in the Big 12 Championships and NCAA Indoor Championships. She also set a season-best jump of 6-2.25 (1.89m).
Gates also earned Indoor First Team All-American honors for her accomplishments.
Mikinski had a memorable indoor season, too, often finishing right behind Gates. She set a season-best jump of 6-1.25 (1.86m) and earned Indoor Second Team All-American honors.
During regionals, Mikinski tied for first and completed her jumps, bypassing each height on every jump, on the first attempt.
Despite recovering from an injury for three months, Crooke was able to secure a third-place finish and set a personal best jump of 6-1.25 (1.86m) in her only meet appearance.
The trio credits Myers with their success this season, and for veterans Gates and Mikinski, their success over the years.
Unlike coaches who make training universal for their athletes, Myers spends time tailoring each athlete’s training to their specific strengths.
“I think it just really shows how great of a coach we have,” Gates says. “I think all three of us, that's one of the main reasons that we came to U of A, so I think it just shows how amazing of a coach he is that he's able to do that twice (have three high jumpers make nationals). Most coaches don't ever do that. I'm just grateful to have him as a coach.”
2 veterans and a rookie
Even as a rookie in the program, Crooke has had no trouble connecting with her veteran teammates.
Some of the jumpers’, including Crooke’s, favorite moments this season have all been with each other.
One of the moments that stands out to the group this season is when they competed at the NCAA track and field regionals only a few weeks ago.
As they waited for their turns to hit the pit, they played “I Spy” during warm-ups to keep “the vibes good and have fun with each other,” says Mikinski.
When it was each of their turns to compete, they cheered each other on throughout the event.
Then came the moment they found out all three of them were heading to nationals.
“When we found out that all three of us were all three gonna make it, we were just so excited, like jumping up and down, screaming, yelling at each other,” Crooke says. “That was my favorite moment because we had some instances, Emma and I, we had third attempt clearances and we had a little bit of a scare, and then once we found out that all three of us were going to go, and how excited (we were) and we got to celebrate with each other and Coach Bob.”
Myers, who has been with three high jumpers at the NCAA tournament before, says having three athletes advance at the same time allows the jumpers to support each other and helps with athletes’ stress levels.
Mikinski agrees.
“I think track is kind of misunderstood as an individual sport, but I don't think I could have done it (making nationals) without my teammates,” she says.
Each jumper has specific strengths that have benefited the track and field program. Now, they’re bringing those strengths to the national stage, together.
Gates, a Turner, Oregon, native, has years of experience competing on the world stage, says Myers.
“She's competed at the World Championships, where the high jump was out there, the only event going on and there's 68,000 people in the stadium yelling and cheering, and so I think her experience is the big thing she has,” Myers says.
Mikinski, a Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic High School alum, has drive, focus and dedication like no one else, says Myers, citing the way she journals and visualizes her jumps.
She’s also competed in the sport since she was 8 years old.
Mikinski is the daughter of Kansas State track and field legend Gwen Wentland-Mikinski. Mikinski’s mom won multiple NCAA championships, was an eight-time All-American and set both indoor and outdoor school records during her time in college.
Once Mikinski and Gates’ time at Arizona wraps up, both aspire to go pro.
Crooke, a Fishers, Indiana, native, is a talented jumper who quickly learns whatever is thrown her way, says Myers.
“She's an extremely good athlete for her age … she's learned very quickly,” Myers says. “As somewhat of a novice high jumper, there's a lot you have to learn, there's a lot you have to do and she's just rolled up her sleeves and learned as well as she could. And it's a testament to how well she's done that to be able to improve so quickly.”
Crooke, who also has dual citizenship with Saint Kitts and Nevis, plans to compete for the Caribbean country in the Commonwealth Games later this summer. While Gates and Mikinski plan to compete at the USATF Outdoor Track & Field Championships in July.
But since the trio secured their ticket to the NCAA championships last month, there’s only been one thing on their minds: giving it all they have at the tournament.
“They've made it through the hard part,” Myers says. “So (we’re) just watching them think, ‘Hey, I've worked so hard, this is my time to show all the hard work that I put in, to show what I've learned, and to really, show the public, show the people that are watching on TV what I can do.’”
Contact Elvia Verdugo, the Star's community sports editor, at everdugo@tucson.com. A journalism and history graduate from the University of Arizona, she shares stories highlighting what makes Tucson and its community special.