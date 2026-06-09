As they waited for their turns to hit the pit, they played “I Spy” during warm-ups to keep “the vibes good and have fun with each other,” says Mikinski.

When it was each of their turns to compete, they cheered each other on throughout the event.

Then came the moment they found out all three of them were heading to nationals.

“When we found out that all three of us were all three gonna make it, we were just so excited, like jumping up and down, screaming, yelling at each other,” Crooke says. “That was my favorite moment because we had some instances, Emma and I, we had third attempt clearances and we had a little bit of a scare, and then once we found out that all three of us were going to go, and how excited (we were) and we got to celebrate with each other and Coach Bob.”

Myers, who has been with three high jumpers at the NCAA tournament before, says having three athletes advance at the same time allows the jumpers to support each other and helps with athletes’ stress levels.

Mikinski agrees.

“I think track is kind of misunderstood as an individual sport, but I don't think I could have done it (making nationals) without my teammates,” she says.

Each jumper has specific strengths that have benefited the track and field program. Now, they’re bringing those strengths to the national stage, together.

Gates, a Turner, Oregon, native, has years of experience competing on the world stage, says Myers.