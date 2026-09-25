TV
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Teams TBD
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Trucks Kansas Qualifying
5 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Kansas City 150
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Army at Temple
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Harvard at Brown
ESPN — Navy at UAB
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BTN — Howard at Rutgers
5 p.m.
FOX — Northwestern at Indiana
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Clemson at California
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
1 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at NC State
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
SECN — Texas at Tennessee
6 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at SMU
7 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at BYU
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
11 a.m.
GOLF — Presidents Cup
MLB
4 p.m.
MLBN — Teams TBD
7 p.m.
MLBN — Teams TBD
6:40 p.m.
NHL PRESEASON
5 p.m.
TNT / truTV / MAX — Dallas at Minnesota
RUGBY
3 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle vs. North Queensland
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — Concacaf: El Salvador vs. Martinique
TENNIS
5 a.m. / 11 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup
RADIO
MLB
6:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Arizona at San Diego
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)