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Let’s face it: As great as he is, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is a long shot to win the Heisman Trophy.

The odds are literally — and illogically — stacked against him.

On FanDuel, for instance, Fifita is listed at +10,000, or 100 to 1 on a $100 bet. He has the same odds as new Missouri QB Austin Simmons, who threw four touchdown passes — and five interceptions — while losing his starting job last year at Ole Miss; and Ohio State running back Bo Jackson, who has a Heisman-worthy name but, through no fault of his own, is merely the third-best Heisman hopeful on his own team.

Among those with better odds than Fifita: Texas Tech QB Will Hammond, who’s never been a full-time starter and is coming off a torn ACL; projected Tennessee starting QB Faizon Brandon, who, if he won it, would be the first true-freshman Heisman recipient; newly named Alabama starting QB Keelon Russell, who has two career appearances against Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois; and Florida QB contender Aaron Philo, who has two career TD passes.

Sensing a pattern here? Everyone I just listed besides Hammond plays for a bigger-brand school in the SEC or Big Ten. Using the current conference alignment, 16 of the past 20 Heisman winners represent those two leagues.