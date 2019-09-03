El Paso Chihuahuas third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (17) during a Pacific Coast League game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Southwest University Park on May 10, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Albuquerque defeated El Paso 2-1. (Zachary Lucy/Four Seam Images via AP)
One of the heroes of Arizona's 2012 College World Series championship team has reached the big leagues.
The Padres called up infielder Seth Mejias-Brean on Tuesday afternoon. The former Cienega High School two-sport star and UA standout will join the team tonight in Phoenix.
Right-handers Eric Yardley and Gerardo Reyes are back. Both recalled from Triple-A El Paso.Also, infielder Seth Mejias-Brean has been called up. The paperwork to make room on 40-man roster for Mejias-Breen: Fernando Tatis Jr. moved to 60-day IL.
Mejias-Brean, a 28-year-old third baseman, hit .316 with 11 home runs and 66 RBIs for Triple-A El Paso this season. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) was .826.
Mejias-Brean's first appearance in a Padres uniform will mark a long-awaited big-league debut. He has played in 914 minor-league games since the Cincinnati Reds made him their eighth-round pick in the 2012 draft. That he's playing for San Diego is brings Mejias-Brean full-circle: He was recruited to play both football and baseball at San Diego State, and nearly became an Aztec before signing with Andy Lopez's UA baseball team before the start of his freshman season.
Here's a look at the 26 Wildcats to play in the big leagues since 2009:
Seth Mejias-Brean joins an elite group
Seth Mejias-Brean joined the San Diego Padres in time for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks in Phoenix. When he makes his big-league debut, Mejias-Brean will continue an Arizona pipeline that's flowing freely.
He is the 26th Wildcat to make his big-league debut in the last 10 years. Here's a look.
Ryan Perry
Ryan Perry
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 8, 2009
Team: Detroit Tigers
Trevor Crowe
Trevor Crowe
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 9, 2009
Team: Cleveland Indians
Mark Melancon
Mark Melancon
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 26, 2009
Team: New York Yankees
Daniel Schlereth
Daniel Schlereth
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: May 29, 2009
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Brad Mills
Brad Mills
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: June 18, 2009
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Jason Donald
Jason Donald
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: May 18, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Konrad Schmidt
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jordan Brown
Jordan Brown
Position: First base/outfield
Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
Cory Burns
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012
Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Preston Guilmet
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: July 10, 2013
Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
Donn Roach
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 2, 2014
Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
Brad Glenn
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: June 27, 2014
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Dan Butler
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014
Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
Rob Refsnyder
Position: Second base/outfield
Big-league debut: July 11, 2015
Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Jett Bandy
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Joey Rickard
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 4, 2016
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Andy Burns
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: May 9, 2016
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
Alex Mejia
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: June 29, 2017
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Willie Calhoun
Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter