El Paso Chihuahuas third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (17) during a Pacific Coast League game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Southwest University Park on May 10, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Albuquerque defeated El Paso 2-1. (Zachary Lucy/Four Seam Images via AP)

 Zachary Lucy

One of the heroes of Arizona's 2012 College World Series championship team has reached the big leagues. 

The Padres called up infielder Seth Mejias-Brean on Tuesday afternoon. The former Cienega High School two-sport star and UA standout will join the team tonight in Phoenix. 

Mejias-Brean, a 28-year-old third baseman, hit .316 with 11 home runs and 66 RBIs for Triple-A El Paso this season. His OPS (on-base plus slugging) was .826. 

Mejias-Brean's first appearance in a Padres uniform will mark a long-awaited big-league debut. He has played in 914 minor-league games since the Cincinnati Reds made him their eighth-round pick in the 2012 draft. That he's playing for San Diego is brings Mejias-Brean full-circle: He was recruited to play both football and baseball at San Diego State, and nearly became an Aztec before signing with Andy Lopez's UA baseball team before the start of his freshman season. 

Here's a look at the 26 Wildcats to play in the big leagues since 2009:

