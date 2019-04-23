UC Irvine guard Max Hazzard, center, takes a selfie with a fan after an NCAA college basketball game against Cal State Fullerton for the Big West men's tournament championship in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2019. UC Irvine won 92-64. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Arizona added another player to its 2019-20 roster on Tuesday, when UC Irvine guard Max Hazzard announced that he is joining the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.
Hazzard made the announcement in a video posted by The Uninterrupted. Hazzard plans to move to Tucson after graduating from UC Irvine in June. While Arizona does not currently have an open scholarship, guard Brandon Randolph has announced plans to test the NBA Draft waters; there also could be more roster movement in the coming months.
A 6-foot, 170-pound guard, Hazzard was a second-team all-Big West pick and MVP of the Big West Tournament last season while leading the Anteaters to their first-ever NCAA Tournament win.
Hazzard had 23 points against Cal State Fullerton in the final of the Big West Tournament and then 19 against Kansas State in the NCAA tournament. UCI lost to Oregon 73-54 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, when the Ducks held Hazzard to 1-for-8 shooting from 3-point territory and seven points overall.
After the season, Hazzard soon announced plans to explore the graduate transfer market, Arizona — with its need for a shooter and proximity to Hazzard's Los Angeles home — made a lot of sense. Hazzard attempted 6.5 3-pointers per game last season, hitting 38.7% of them; both figures would've been tops among Wildcats regulars.
Arizona “is a high-major program, a high-major basketball team and a high-major coach,” Hazzard told the Star's Bruce Pascoe last week. “That’s always been something I’ve wanted.”
Hazzard joins a crowded backcourt that, were the season to start today, would include five-star freshmen Nico Mannion and Josh Green, four-star freshman Terry Armstrong, sophomore returners Brandon Williams and Devonaire Doutrive, junior Alex Barcello and senior Dylan Smith. (Randolph is expected to leave permanently).
Hazzard has a UA connection: His brother, Jacob, was a former walk-on at Arizona who last played under Sean Miller in 2016.
“I would watch the games with my parents pretty closely, rooting for blowouts so I could watch my brother play,” Hazzard said.
Check out photos of the newest Arizona Wildcat here:
