In fact, the commissioners did not receive the information at the heart of the 24-team discussion: Will the influx of cash from TV partners justify doubling the field size and eliminating conference championship games?

After all, the 12 games added to the CFP schedule would be first- and second-round matchups (e.g., No. 9 vs. No. 24) that wouldn't carry the same value as conference championships, especially in the SEC and Big Ten.

CFP executive director Rich Clark told ESPN that they "didn't actually get into numbers as far as revenue goes."

Instead, the discussion focused on the operational aspects of a 24-team field that would create a slew of complications with 12 additional games in the crowded December sports calendar.

"I'll be honest, every time we gave an answer, two or three more questions would pop out of that," Clark told ESPN. "That's how good decisions are made. So we walked away with a list of things that we have to figure out and work through and give them some options."

The CFP faces a Dec. 1 deadline to change the format for the 2027 season.

Thursday: Capitol Hill tumult

The chaos crescendoed Thursday following a Senate Commerce Committee meeting on the Protect College Sports Act, which addresses a barrage of issues facing college sports and has the support of all the FBS conferences ... except the two that matter most.