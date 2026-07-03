Arizona State lost narrowly to Texas in 2024, and Texas Tech belly-flopped against Oregon on Jan. 1.

We suspect Yormark will be candid on this topic.

He's acutely aware of the need for the conference to prove itself and the unavoidable context that accompanies the topic: By working to make sure Sorsby could not play for Texas Tech this fall, Yormark undercut the Big 12's prospects for CFP success.

Then again, there's an easy explanation for his strategy: Nothing matters more than the integrity of Big 12 football, regardless of the player, school or stakes involved.

Private equity and the revenue gap

These issues are intertwined and omnipresent.

Big 12 schools received roughly $30 million less in conference distributions (per campus) in 2025 than their peers in the SEC and Big Ten. And that gap is expected to increase in the coming years.

What can be done?

"It’s the No. 1 thing I think about when I wake up,” Yormark told reporters recently. “We’re doing everything we can."

The toolbox includes a partnership with RedBird Capital, which has provided the Big 12 office with access to $12.5 million in seed money to create additional revenue streams and given each school the option to take a $30 million line of credit.

As of late May, none of the schools had accepted RedBird's offer. Has that changed? Yormark could provide insight on Tuesday.

Protect College Sports Act revision