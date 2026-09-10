What's next for Mahdi and Harris as they prepare to play for Arizona this season?

A: “The process in all of these lawsuits are pretty similar. You start with a temporary restraining order that gets you immediate relief. The NCAA gets time to respond to write a brief and then we come in the courtroom and have a hearing that may be as short as two hours.

“The longest one we've had was 12 hours and it ended at 10:30 at night. It could be anywhere in that range, where the players come and tell their stories. We hope some coaches will come.

“A lot of the coaches are scared of the NCAA and will not come because they're afraid of being punished. We hope coaches will come and we'd love for fans to come, too, to come observe the process. You don't have a role in the courtroom and you don't get to speak, but you get to watch what's going on and get a better understanding.”

Players across the country, courtroom after courtroom, state after state, have succeeded in finding injunctive relief against the NCAA. What is the basis for why courts have found over and over that they're likely to succeed on the merits? Two, if injunctive relief is not granted, they'll suffer irreparable harm?

A: “I'll start with irreparable harm. These players are not looking for money from the NCAA. They're just seeking an opportunity to play a fifth season. Courts have held around this country — long before this year — that the chance to play college sports is a unique, special, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.