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LAS VEGAS – Ivan Kharchenkov had 38 points and 10 rebounds but the Arizona Wildcats didn't offer nearly enough to support to avoid an 84-75 loss to UCLA on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in their season opener.

Arizona trailed the Bruins by up to 16 points and, despite going on a late 10-0 run to pull within a point, never managed to tie or take a lead in the second half. The Wildcats wound up going 1-2 in their now-concluded three-year series with their former Pac-12 rival, beating them in Los Angeles last season but losing Monday and in December 2024 at Phoenix.

It was "huge," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of his team's win. "They're going to win a lot of games, man ...you get a win over a team like that, it's massive."

The outcome was the opposite of the Wildcats' triumph on the same court exactly a year earlier, when they beat then-defending national champion Florida 93-87 at T-Mobile Arena to open a season the UA ended in the Final Four.

Down by up to 16 early in the second half and trailing much of it by double-digits, the Wildcats turned it into a riveting game by going on a 10-0 run after to pull within one, 71-70, with 3:11 left.

UCLA later pulled back ahead 78-72 thanks in part to two free throws from Trent Perry but UA's Derek Dixon put in his fourth 3-pointer of the second half to cut it to 78-75 with 1:06 left. Dixon missed all five field goals he took in the first half but hit 4 of 9 3s after halftime.

From there, UCLA was called for a 10-second backcourt violation, but Arizona turned the ball over on its ensuing possession when Motiejus Krivas passed out of a jam inside to nobody on the perimeter.