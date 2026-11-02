Just over a minute after entering the game, Williams took advantage of an errant Stanford pass to score her first layup, and it was clear then that the Cardinal were not getting a breather. At least not yet.

“I think it's about taking the opportunities as they come,” Williams said. “When I'm coming in the game, I'm not thinking about scoring. I'm thinking about that defensive mindset and going to get rebounds first and foremost, and then the offense kind of comes as secondary.”

Arizona had built a 42-31 halftime lead by turning 15 Stanford turnovers into 13 points during the first half, but Stanford turned it around early after halftime, going on a 9-0 run to tie the game at 42 with 7:25 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinal had started playing a zone defense, something Burke took sort of as a compliment since she said Stanford is “99% man-to-man,” but the Wildcats were able to poke holes in it by finding Williams, the sophomore transfer from Maryland.

“This is a true story. Tell them if I'm lying,” Burke said, looking over at Williams and Aliyahna “Puff” Morris on the interview table. “We've practiced zone offense for like five or six minutes total, but I just had this weird feeling a few days ago. I was like, ‘I'm gonna put some really quick, easy offense in for zone offense’ because I just feel like they might do it, because I think we have a group of scorers and paint touchers this year.

“They threw it in. That's when they went on their run, and we literally were just coaching them on the fly, ‘Hey, flash, set a step-up screen.’ I mean, it was the craziest thing ever. But when you have hoopers, and we have talent, they can do that.