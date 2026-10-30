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Just three days from the start of the season, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said Friday he still has "no idea" if power forward RJ Godfrey will become eligible through legal avenues.

But even as Texas judge Ryan Luna said Thursday that athletes who jumped into a Texas five-or-five case would not receive a preliminary injunction, Lloyd remained optimistic.

It is possible a ruling to grant an injunction might still involve all plaintiffs and the Texas Trial Group filed the Texas lawsuit is arguing that the new plaintiffs such as Godfrey "had the unilateral right to refile in Texas."

"You're speculating about things that are so many degrees removed right now, and I know that's your job, but I'm focused just on the task at hand," Lloyd said, when asked about contingency plans if he can't start Godfrey at power forward. "Let's see. If we get good news today, maybe that changes everything."

Godfrey was initially a plaintiff in a Georgia five-for-five lawsuit, which resulted in an injunction that could have cleared Godfrey -- until the NCAA received a stay on that order last month. With oral arguments for aan appeal not scheduled until January, so Godfrey jumped in the Texas case, as did other athletes who had reached roadblocks elsewhere.