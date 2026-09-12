His name isn’t high on other lists inside the Arizona record book, either, but that doesn’t really matter: College basketball is defined by the NCAA Tournament and, in 1997, Simon owned it.

Despite missing the first 11 games of his junior year in 1996-97 because of academic ineligibility, Simon led the Wildcats to a historic run through the tournament. The Wildcats remain the only team to have beaten three No. 1 seeds (Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky) — while also surviving a first-round scare against South Alabama and an overtime Elite Eight game with Providence — while Simon averaged 22.0 points and 4.0 rebounds during the six-game stretch.

Simon saved his best for the biggest moments, too: He had 17 points to help the fourth-seeded Wildcats knock off Kansas in the Sweet 16, then collected 30 points, six rebounds and four assists against Providence; had another 24 points against North Carolina and, in the championship game, scored 30 points while getting to the line 17 times, and hitting 14 free throws.

The images of Simon gripping the ball with both hands and holding it high in the final moments against Kentucky remain among the most iconic images of Arizona basketball.

G Steve Kerr (1983-84 to 1987-88)

Because the Olson era produced so many great guards, this isn’t one of those hypothetical “teams” that is supposed to be able to take the floor together. We don’t even really have a big man in the starting lineup at all, actually.

But this team would have probably done pretty well anyway. Partly because Kerr would have likely figured out a way to make it work.